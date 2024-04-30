Sker Ritual Joseph Heavy Automatic Sights Screenshot
Sker Ritual May Have a New Best Gun Following the April 26 Hotfix

Image of Haiden Lovely
Haiden Lovely
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024

The developers of Sker Ritual have been steadily updating the game since it launched in 1.0 on April 18th. Most updates are focused on stability and bug fixes. However, the April 26 hotfix included a balancing change that brought a META shaking buff to one weapon that could make it the best gun in the game.

The Joseph Heavy Automatic was already decent in Sker Ritual. It fills a unique role in the meta since it is the only LMG in the game at launch. The Joseph Heavy Automatic has a 97-round Magazine, dwarfing the next closest weapon, the MP18A1. That SMG has only 40 rounds before you need to reload.

The other major issue with the Joseph Heavy Automatic was the lack of visibility. The sight used to be highly obstructive, with a massive rectangular block in the rear sight bordering the front sight, which has now been adjusted to remove obstructions and is far easier to see through. As the patch notes detailed, the damage output was also buffed. At base, the weapon did between 45 and 30 damage. Now, with the increase, it does between 75 and 45.

With these changes, this gun is now incredible for crowd control and slow-moving bosses when compared to other weapons you can choose from in Sker Ritual. The high-capacity magazine, paired with manageable recoil, allows players to sustain their fire. It is a must-have for camping strategies and is still mobile enough to use on the run.

Sker Ritual is a horror first-person shooter available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can play solo or with up to four players in online multiplayer. For more on the game, check out the best Sker Ritual controller settings or find out what the best Sker Ritual map is.

Sker Ritual
Haiden Lovely
Haiden is a Contributor at The Escapist who has been writing about games since 2023. They love a good live-service shooter, especially Call of Duty: Zombies and have a complicated relationship with Madden Ultimate Team. Haiden brings experience in writing about games and entertainment, video production and podcast hosting from Strangely Awesome Games.