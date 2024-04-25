Best Guns in Sker Ritual, Ranked

When players try a new shooter, one of the first things they learn is what the best guns are, and Sker Ritual has a variety. To help decide which to use, here are our five favorites ranked least to most OP. Note that this list does not consider map-specific weapons.

Pavlov Avtomat

Instantly familiar in form and function to FPS fans, the Pavlov Avtomat is inspired by the Russian AK-47. As such, this gun looks and behaves just as you’d expect. The high-powered, automatic assault rifle comes with a thirty-round mag. In a game full of old-timey firearms and melee weapons, the Pavlov is a standout perfect crowd-control weapon in Sker Ritual.

The Pavlov Avtomat combines high damage with a moderately high fire rate, which can be improved even further with the Swift Death perk. This gun is still fairly accurate and has manageable recoil, so headshots are easy to hit for additional damage. Better yet, the Pavlov Avtomat is available for direct purchase at several of the Laughing Policeman’s Magnificent Munitions across the game. You won’t have to rely on RNG to get this great gun from Lucky the Dog.

RS10

The RS10 is a powerful pump-action shotgun, which can be acquired from Lucky or a Magnificent Munition station. This gun shoots a powerful buckshot with several pellets, so aim isn’t important. Generally, shooting in the general direction of an enemy will put them down on low rounds. Many of Sker Ritual’s maps are extremely close quarters, so a shotgun is the perfect option for clearing an enemy or two out of your path at a time.

When upgraded, the RS10 truly shines. If you progress this weapon through the upgrade Tiers at a good pace, you can get one-shot kills well into rounds in the late teens and twenties. Aiming down sights focuses the pellets for a more powerful but controllable round. This can be devastating to enemies if you headshot them while ADS. As such, this gun is extremely powerful against slow-moving bosses. The only real downside to the RS10 is its low capacity and reload time, but the latter can be redeemed with an upgraded Fast Hands perk.

Double Barrel Shotgun

The Double Barrel shotgun shoots two destructive buckshot rounds before needing to be reloaded. That being said, the damage this gun does is absurd. This is a perfect weapon to buy if you’re trying to save points, as it doesn’t need to be upgraded as fast as the RS10 to stay effective. At close range, this weapon’s large spread requires very little aiming. Pulling the trigger in the general direction of an enemy at close range often does the trick for low-level enemies. Bosses can also be killed extremely fast with some well-placed shots from the Double Barrel Shotgun.

Although having only two rounds to shoot before you reload is a downside, the character quickly loads both shells in at the same time. When an infinite ammo power-up spawns, spamming this powerful shotgun for thirty seconds without needing to reload is the highest damage-per-second you can do with any gun in Sker Ritual.

MP18A1

The MP18A1 should also be familiar to FPS fans. This Submachine Gun is modeled after the popular MP5, which has appeared in tons of shooter games over the years. The version found in Sker Ritual is an absolute powerhouse.

One would think the MP18A1 would have some tradeoffs compared to the Pavlov Avtomat, but this is just not the case. This submachine gun does more damage, has a higher fire rate, and has a larger magazine size than the assault rifle in Sker Ritual. While it may have slightly more recoil, enemies will usually be too close for you to notice. This is the ultimate crowd-control weapon in Sker Ritual. It can also do great damage to bosses during sustained fire.

Sie Rigotti

Modeled after the M14, the Sie Rigotti is a semi-automatic rifle with a large mag. This gun is absolutely overpowered. You wouldn’t think much of this rusty old thing, especially since it is available in the spawn room of the Cursed Lands of Lavernock map. That being said, this gun does insane headshot damage.

Even without upgrading it, the Sie Rigotti is viable. Since you have twenty rounds before a reload is needed, players with a good triggerfinger can spam this gun fast. Upgrading beyond Tier 0 only makes the gun even more powerful. While it does focus on precision, at least on paper, the large magazine and Sker Ritual’s generous aim assist on controller makes this gun very easy to use. This makes it a must-have against bosses, since rapid headshots are the best way to take them down.

Now that you know what the best guns are, check out the best maps in Sker Ritual.

Sker Ritual is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more