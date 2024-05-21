Ninja Theory Thanks Fans for Their Support Ahead of Hellblade 2’s Release

We’re just a day away from the launch of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and developing studio Ninja Theory has taken this opportunity to thank their fans for supporting them through all these years.

Hi Everyone, as we sit on the eve of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II I wanted to thank you, our fans, on behalf of everyone here at Ninja Theory. We see you and we hear you when you give us such love and support, when you tell us how… — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 20, 2024

Hi Everyone, as we sit on the eve of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II I wanted to thank you, our fans, on behalf of everyone here at Ninja Theory. We see you and we hear you when you give us such love and support, when you tell us how much Senua means to you, when you tell us how much you are looking forward to the game and how much faith you have in us to continue Senua’s story in a way that does justice to the connection so many of you have to her and to Hellblade.



From the very beginning of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II we have had you in-mind and I truly hope that when you play the 2ndchapter of Senua’s story, you will find that familiar connection once again, and that also so many more people will find their way to Senua and her world too.



Making video games is difficult. Much like Senua, we as a team have been guided by a conviction to achieve our quest: To make a game that sinks you deep into Senua’s world and to take you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling.



I believe we have achieved our quest and I hope you’ll agree. I’m very proud of the game, very proud of our team and very proud of you, our fans, who have supported us on this magical journey.



Thank you Dom Matthews, Studio Head

Some things that are worth pointing out: it’s slightly concerning that reviews for Hellblade 2 have been embargoed till the game’s launch day itself, which is usually not a good sign. In addition to that, fans on Twitter have also pointed out that while the sentiment is genuine, they can’t help but read Ninja Theory’s message as a farewell letter of sorts.

Given Microsoft’s recent track record of shutting down newly acquired studios and enacting mass layoffs, there’s some speculation as to whether Ninja Theory could potentially suffer the same fate after Hellblade 2 drops. Most replies that insinuate the above have been hidden as well, which may or may not mean anything, really.

Our own review of Hellblade 2 will be going live on May 21, so be sure to check back for our official verdict on the game then.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a direct continuation of Senua’s Sacrifice, which originally released back in 2017. The game was lauded for its very realistic depiction of mental illness and bipolar disorder, and Senua herself was also praised for being one of the more interesting protagonists we’d seen in years.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to be released for Xbox and PC on May 21.

