Best Controller Settings for Sker Ritual

Every FPS game has a unique feel. Whenever you jump into a new shooter, it’s important to know the optimal controller settings. Here are the ones I recommend for the best feel when playing Sker Ritual on controller.

Recommended Videos

Sker Ritual: Best Controller Settings

Button Layout

Sker Ritual’s controls should immediately be familiar to FPS fans. The game’s button layout is modeled after Call of Duty, which set the standard for shooters on console.

While the default button layout is fine, I can’t recommend the Tactical option enough. This controller setting swaps the input required to melee and the input required to crouch/slide. With this setting on, Circle or B are used for quick melee. This helps reduce finger fatigue and soreness in extended play sessions since the face button requires less force to push than the sticks. With Tactical, crouch and slide are initiated with a click of the right stick.

This is especially helpful since Sker Ritual has an insanely fast slide. The slide can – and should – be used often. It has a generous cooldown time, which allows players to move fast around the map and dodge hordes of Quiet Ones. With this prompt being on the right stick, these movements can be chained together much easier than on Default.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity is one of the most important settings for shooters on console. This setting controls how much input is required to turn your character, and how fast they can do so. I usually use the highest sensitivity available in most games.

However, Sker Ritual’s controls are already very sensitive. The sticks feel extremely responsive to input in this game. It also has stronger than average aim assist. As such, I recommend using a low to average sensitivity. I’ve found 50% to be the sweet spot.

Sker Ritual is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more