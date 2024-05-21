Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Story Trailer Dives Into Miquella’s Journey In The Land Of Shadow

Elden Ring fans hunger for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and after a stunning gameplay trailer earlier this year, players have been chomping at the bit for any morsel of news. Now, the Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer seeks to pull back a few more layers of the Elden Ring DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree Story Trailer

The three-minute story trailer for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC premiered on the BANDAI NAMCO YouTube channel a month before the expansion’s release date. And while we were given a bit of story with the gameplay trailer, we now have a lot more clarity as to what our goals (and Miquella’s) will be in the DLC.

Miquella is waiting for you, and that’s not just a figure of speech. The player character – The Elden Lord – is Miquella’s “promised Lord,” whom they have literally been waiting for to arrive in the Land of Shadows. But the land where Marika first set foot is not in the state it once was, laid waste by an endless battle with Messmer leading the charge.

The war was seemingly waged between Mesmer and Miquella after he departed from the Lands Between to the Land of Shadows. It was hinted that Miquella may have lost the feud, with several of the “bosses” we saw in the gameplay trailer falling to Mesmer’s flame.

Even in defeat, the story trailer would have us believe that Miquella still has loyal followers – NPCs we will likely meet and befriend on our journey. And like the light of grace that led players in Elden Ring, the remnants of Miquella strewn across The Land of Shadows will guide players to Mesmer’s throne or the foot of Miquella.

Either way, it seems the story in The Land of Shadows will be detached from that in the Lands Between. We weren’t shown any footage of the Erdtree or the Lands Between, so it’s unlikely these two places will interact much. The Shadow of the Erdtree might be encapsulated entirely within the Land of Shadows.

