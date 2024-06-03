The Summer Game Fest is massive for developers and studios, as it’s an opportunity to showcase upcoming titles. However, despite a lot of speculation, there’s one highly anticipated game that will be sitting the event out this year. Kingdom Hearts 4 won’t have a presence at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Recommended Videos

The news comes via the event’s organizer, Geoff Keighley, who recently held a Q&A about his brainchild. “People keep asking about Kingdom Hearts,” he said. “I don’t know why. I guess because we did Final Fantasy Rebirth last year, something like that. People are setting themselves up for failure.”

Keighley is referencing the fact that Square Enix dropped the first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during Summer Game Fest 2023. A release window was also revealed, as well as details about the physical edition of the game being split between two discs. So, with Kingdom Hearts 4 seemingly being next on Square Enix’s docket, eager gamers started to believe they would be in for a show this year.

Related: Players Are Finally Recognizing the True Evil of FFVII Rebirth’s Moogles

Rumors do point to Kingdom Hearts 4 having a 2025 release date, so while this week may not be the right time to show off the game, more information may come later this year. While Sora and Co. being absent from the event may lead some to avoid it altogether, there’s still a solid lineup of games being shown off. For example, the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be unveiled.

However, while Keighley wants people to temper their expectations and not hold their breath for any major reveals, Summer Game Fest always features a surprise or two. So, the event will certainly be worth checking out.

Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off on Friday, June 7.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more