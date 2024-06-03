pokemon go battle league tanking
Video Games
News

Pokemon GO Player Shows Insane Rewards For Tanking In GO Battle League

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Jun 3, 2024 07:42 am

Normally, when you compete in an online game, you’re incentivized to win via XP and rewards and are discouraged from losing due to the absence of said rewards. However, one Pokemon GO player revealed why players should tank their rank in the GO Battle League by tracking their rewards from Season 18.

Pokemon GO Battle League Rank Tanking Rewards

Rank tanking isn’t a new concept in Pokemon GO. Players online have often touted tanking as the most lucrative strategy for GO Battle League, allowing players to earn far more rewards without needing the strongest Pokemon team.

But for most of these posts, players have had to take their word for face value without seeing the rewards they could earn. That was until Jachael123_ tracked and posted their loot from tanking during GO Battle League Season 18 to Reddit, showing just how lucrative tanking actually is.

I tracked my GO Battle League S18 stats from tanking!
byu/Jachael123_ inTheSilphRoad

Over the course of 2,550 battles, Jachael only won 1,245 (less than 50%). They earned 1,078 Rare Candy, 298 Pokemon encounters (13 Legendary), and a staggering 2,950,811 stardust. Of the hundreds of Pokemon encounters, Jachael found two Shiny Lickitung, one Shiny Phantump, two Shiny Vullaby, and a Shiny Registeel.

Jachael claims they battled for around 38 minutes per day to get through five sets of battles.

So, what is tanking in GO Battle League? Tanking is strategically winning and losing battles to maximize the rewards you get in a season of GBL. The higher rank you are, the worse your rewards tend to be, so players will reach a certain rank before losing repeatedly to return to a lower, more lucrative rank.

If you want a guide on how to tank in GO Battle League, Jachael points players to a comment from fellow tanker Horror_Ad_2920 that goes through each step. It does take a few days to set up, but this does seem to be the easiest way to earn the most GBL rewards until Niantic “fixes” the rewards system.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].