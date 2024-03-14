What better way to show off your dedication and skill in a Call of Duty game than through a stylish weapon skin? If you’re wanting to do that in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer, here are all the camo challenges.
All MW3 Camo Challenges
Jump To:
If you’ve played any modern Call of Duty, then you’re likely familiar with unlocking skins for your weapons. MW3 is no different, as players are able to earn an assortment of colorful camo colors for their guns by completing various challenges. Given the number of firearms on offer, it’s useful to have some kind of comprehensive list of the available camos and what exactly you need to do to unlock them.
Related: Call of Duty Reveals New Way of Punishing Modern Warfare & Warzone Cheaters
MW3 Assault Rifle Camo Challenges
BP50
- Ice Cave: Get 50 kills
- Coiled: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Fairway: Get 15 headshot kills
- Firmicutes: Get 25 operator kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while strafing
- Forged: Get three kills with one magazine 15 times
- Priceless: Get 15 double kills while in Tactical Stance
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Holger 556
- Fractical Dirt: Get 50 kills
- Topo Glitch: Get 40 kills while ADS
- Palette Rosemary: Get 15 headshot kills
- Magma Heat: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 25 kills with underbarrel attachments
- Priceless: Get 15 longshot kills while mounted
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
RAM-7
- Skull Jumble: Get 50 kills
- Brown Sands: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Heat Waves: Get 15 headshot kills
- Deadly Spores: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 10 kills while ADS
- Priceless: Get 15 kills while strafing in Tactical Stance
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MCW
- Razor Feather: Get 50 kills
- Skullflagration: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Abyssal Fox: Get 15 headshot kills
- Menelaus Blue: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get three kills without dying 10 times
- Priceless: Get five kills without dying 10 times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
FR 5.56
- Get Stony: Get 50 kills
- Digital Bloodbath: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Nightshade: Get 15 headshot kills
- Tiger Blood: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 20 one-burst kills
- Priceless: Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MTZ-556
- Orange Tones: Get 50 kills
- Iris Glitch: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Germ Factory: Get 15 headshot kills
- Purple: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 10 kills while moving in Tactical Stance
- Priceless: Kill 10 enemies affected by a tactical while in Tactical Stance
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
SVA 545
- Blue Tones: Get 50 Kills
- Topo Muddy: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Cinders: Get 15 headshot kills
- Monarch: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 25 multikills
- Priceless: Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
DG-58
- Heat Map: Get 50 kills
- Creeplines: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Twilight Glitch: Get 15 headshot kills
- Oakleaf: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 10 kills while ADS and strafing
- Priceless: Get 10 one-burst kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Related: Call of Duty: MW3 Dev Clarifies Why Game Requires Absurd Amount of Storage
MW3 SMG Camo Challenges
RAM-9
- Scoured: Get 50 kills
- Gradient Globs: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Unconfirmed Name: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Occult: Get 10 kills on opponents affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 15 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Forged: Get 15 kills shortly after ADS
- Priceles: Get 10 kills while midair
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
WSP Swarm
- Phantasmal: Get 50 kills
- Granite Pass: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Red: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Fritillary: Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 10 hipfire kills on an enemy is affected by your tactical
- Priceless: Get 10 Double Kills while in Tactical Stance
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
WSP-9
- Golden Poison: Get 50 kills
- Shattered Rock: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Orange: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Orange Sulphur: Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 10 kills with a magnification scope
- Priceless: Get 10 suppressed headshots
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
HRM-9
- Big Grins: Get 50 kills
- Lavender Sands: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Ocean Waves: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Overlayered: Get 10 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 25 kills while aiming down sights shortly after sprinting
- Priceless: Get 15 hipfire kills while sliding
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Striker
- Ameerga: Get 50 kills
- Topo Regal: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Absorption: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Viral Invasion: Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Priceless: Get five kills without dying 10 times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Striker 9
- Marbled: Get 50 kills
- Topo Hardpan: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Yellow Sands: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Desolate Ops: Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 15 longshot kills
- Priceless: Get 15 headshots while moving
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Rival-9
- Rock Stone: Get 50 kills
- Rock Glow: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Deluge Glitch: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Bacterial Decay: Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 10 kills shortly after ADS
- Priceless: Get 10 suppressed Double Kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
AMR9
- Dart: Get 50 kills
- Amaranth Sands: Get 25 hipfire kills
- Microscopic: Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding
- Rainfall Glitch: Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 10 kills shortly after ADS
- Priceless: Get 10 kills while being outside of the enemy’s line of sight
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Related: The Old Call of Duty Maps Are the Only Part of Modern Warfare 3 That’s Good
MW3 Shotgun Camo Challenges
Haymaker
- Pink Sands: Get 50 kills
- Guts: Get 50 hipfire kills
- Palette Tropics: Get 10 kills while ADS
- Smooth Satin: Get 15 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in a single life
- Forged: Get 3 hipfire kills with a single magazine 15 times
- Priceless: Get 10 double kills while in Tactical Stance
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Lockwood 680
- Blue Sands: Get 50 kills
- Palette Navy: Get 50 hipfire kills
- Descent: Get 10 kills while ADS
- Overwhelmed: Get 15 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in a single life
- Forged: Get 25 one-shot kills while ADS
- Priceless: Get five hipfire kills while moving
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Riveter
- Purple Sands: Get 50 kills
- 80s Spheres: Get 50 hipfire kills
- Palette Grasses: Get 10 kills while ADS
- Upward Reverb: Get 15 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life
- Forged: Get 25 multikills
- Priceless: Get five kills without dying five times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MW3 LMG Camo Challenges
Holger 26
- Ghastly: Get 50 kills
- Cobalt Sands: Get 10 penetration kills
- Green Field: Get 10 kills with full attachments
- Warbled: Get 10 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life
- Forged: Get 25 kills while ADS and moving
- Priceless: Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Pulemyot 762
- Cosmic Filaments: Get 50 kills
- Ember Glitch: Get 10 penetration kills
- Sunset Retro: Get 10 kills with full attachments
- B&W Fuzz: Get 10 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life
- Forged: Get 25 kills with a magnification scope
- Priceless: Get five kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
DG-58 LSW
- Psychedelic Sky: Get 50 kills
- Topo Reverb: Get 10 penetration kills
- Cold Fall: Get 10 kills with full attachments
- B&W Re-Fuzz: Get 10 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life
- Forged: Get 25 kills while ADS and moving
- Priceless: Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
TAQ Eradicator
- Spreading: Get 50 operator kills
- Light Vision: Get 10 penetration kills
- Palette Sands: Get 10 kills with full attachments
- Pyramidical: Get 10 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills without releasing the trigger 10 times
- Forged: Get three kills without dying 10 times
- Priceless: Get five kills without dying five times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
TAQ Evolvere
- Psychedelic Pop: Get 50 kills
- Palette Storm: Get 10 penetration kills
- Swift Brush: Get 10 kills with full attachments
- Broken Signal: Get 10 Double Kills
Bruen MK9
- Dusted: Get 50 kills
- Shuffle: Get 10 penetration kills
- Drip: Get 10 kills with full attachments
- Gaggle: Get 10 Double Kills
- Gilded: Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life
- Forged: Get 20 suppressed headshot kills
- Priceless: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Related: Call of Duty MW3: Best RAM-9 Loadout for Season 2
MW3 Battle Rifle Camo Challenges
BAS-B
- Sunset Blur: Get 50 kills
- Phantom Glitch: Get 50 kills while using full-auto
- Orange Sands: Get 10 kills with a magnification scope
- White Satin: Get 15 headshot kills
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 10 Multikills
- Priceless: Get 25 suppressed clean kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MTZ-762
- Aquatic Blur: Get 50 kills
- Topo Caustic: Get 50 kills while using full-auto
- Heatwave: Get 10 kills with a magnification scope
- Blue Satin: Get 15 headshot kills
- Gilded: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Forged: Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded
- Priceless: Get 15 semi-auto headshots with a magnification scope
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Sidewinder
- Solar Flare: Get 50 kills
- Sandzone: Get 50 kills while using full-auto
- Mind Peak: Get 10 kills with a magnification scope
- Purple Satin: Get 15 headshot kills
- Gilded: Get three kills with one mag 10 times
- Forged: Get 25 One-Shot One-Kills
- Priceless: Get 25 longshot kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MW3 Marksman Rifle Camo Challenges
DM56
- Microbiology: Get 50 kills
- Woods Brush: Get 50 headshot kills
- Red Sands: Get 10 kills with no attachments
- Bone Shaker: Get two kills without dying 15 times
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged: Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance
- Priceless: Get 15 headshots with iron sights
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
KVD Enforcer
- Viral: Get 50 kills
- Topo Boulder: Get 50 headshot kills
- Clouded Mind: Get 10 kills with no attachments
- Skull-o-Vision: Get two kills without dying 15 times
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged: Get 25 One-Shot One-Kills
- Priceless: Get 25 extreme magnification kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MCW 6.8
- Sharp Brush: Get 50 kills
- Topo Lithic: Get 50 headshot kills
- Dry Heat: Get 10 kills with no attachments
- Insectoid; Get two kills without dying 15 times
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged: Get three kills with a single magazine 15 times
- Priceless: Get 15 suppressed clean kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MTZ Interceptor
- Psychedelic Loops: Get 50 kills
- Thick Brush: Get 50 headshot kills
- Oil Slick Glitch: Get 10 kills with no attachments
- Skullish: Get two kills without dying 15 times
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged: Get three kills without dying 10 times
- Priceless: Get five kills without dying five times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
MW3 Sniper Rifle Camo Challenges
Longbow
- Crimson Skulls: Get 50 kills
- Topo Arid: Get 50 kills shortly after ADS
- Palette Sunrise: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Rippled: Get 15 One-Shot One-Kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged: Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded
- Priceless: Get five kills without dying three times
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
KATT-AMR
- Death 3D: Get 50 kills
- Topo Boulder: Get 50 kills shortly after ADS
- Palette Neapolitan: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Art Glass: Get 15 One-Shot One-Kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged: Get 15 penetration kills
- Priceless: Get three suppressed headshots
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
XRK Stalker
- Sprayed Lines: Get 50 kills
- Palette Twilight: Get 50 kills shortly after ADS
- Liquid Brush: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Fidget: Get 15 one shot kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while ADS
- Forged: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Priceless: Get 15 kills shortly after sprinting
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
KV Inhibitor
- Deathparency: Get 50 kills
- Tactical Colors: Get 50 kills shortly after ADS
- Palette Dusk: Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times
- Puzzling Tiles: Get 15 One-Shot One-Kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment
- Forged :Get 25 headshot kills
- Priceless: Get five headshots while moving
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Related: Best Ways to Collect Skulls & Bones in MW3 Horde Hunt
MW3 Secondary Weapon Camo Challenges
Stormender
- Spectral Overload: Destroy 25 enemy equipment
- Gilded: Destroy 10 enemy killstreaks
- Forged: Destroy 25 enemy killstreaks, equipment, or vehicles
- Priceless: Affect 25 enemies with the Stormender EMP
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Gutter Knife
- Sea Green Sands: Get 50 kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills on enemies affected by your tactical
- Forged: Get five kills without dying five times
- Priceless: Get 25 Revenge Kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Karambit
- Dark Vision: Get 50 kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills on enemies affected by your tactical
- Forged: Get 20 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Priceless: Get 10 kills from behind
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
Renetti
- Pyro Filaments: Get 50 kills
- Red Cells: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Psychotropic: Get 10 kills while moving
- Pabels: Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 25 longshot kills
- Priceless: Get 25 headshot kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
COR-45
- Deconstructed: Get 50 kills
- Alert Glitch: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Acid Drop: Get 10 kills while moving
- Red Admiral: Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 15 kills on injured enemies
- Priceless: Get 10 headshot kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
RGL-80
- Strain: Get 25 kills
- Gilded: Get 10 kills by hitting an enemy with direct impact
- Forged: Destroy 25 enemy equipment
- Priceless: Get 25 double kills
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
TYR
- Satin Swirl: Get 50 kills
- Topo Sandrock: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Cherry Blossom: Get 10 kills while moving
- Corrugated: Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 25 One-Shot One-Kills
- Priceless: Get 25 kills using a magnification scope
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
WSP Stinger
- Green Sands: Get 50 kills
- Arctic Filaments: Get 50 kills while ADS
- Geofunk: Get 10 kills while moving
- Mind Test: Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment
- Gilded: Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy
- Forged: Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing
- Priceless: Get 25 kills on enemies affected by a tactical while using akimbo attachment
- Interstellar: Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges
And those are all the camo challenges in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
The above article was updated on 3/14/24 by Escapist Editorial to reflect new information about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.