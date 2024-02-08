The latest Call of Duty event, Horde Hunt, asks players to take out the undead and pick up their bones – literally. Here are the best ways to collect Skulls and Bones in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Horde Hunt.

Best Ways to Collect Skulls & Bones in MW3 Horde Hunt

For those checking out MW3 Season 2 for the first time, there’s a lot to take in. However, a lot of the new content will be around for the long haul, so it’s better to focus on the stuff that won’t. The Horde Hunt event fits into the latter category, as it runs for the next three weeks and offers plenty of rewards for players who are willing to collect a bunch of Skulls and Bones.

Bones are much easier to come by, and that’s why players must collect 10,000 if they wish to finish all of the challenges. To find Bones in MW3, players must eliminate Regular Zombies, which are available in the Zombies mode and Multiplayer. However, while MW3 would like you to think that you could load up its new mode, “Hordepoint,” it’s not that simple.

Any player that loads up into the Hordepoint mode must compete with other players to collect the Bones and Skulls. If you thought picking up tags in Kill Confirmed was annoying, Hordepoint makes that look like a cakewalk. So, the best way to collect Bones and Skulls in MW3 is by heading into Zombies and getting to work. It’ll also be a lot easier to find Featured Zombies, which drop skulls, this way.

Zombies may not be your preferred mode, but with a Rick Grimes skin in the in-game shop, now is the perfect time to give it another shot and start grinding all of the Horde Hunt challenges.

And those are the best ways to collect Bones and Skulls in MW3 Horde Hunt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.