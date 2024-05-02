All Can Locations in Stellar Blade Listed

Stellar Blade is a game full of collections, but none of them are quite as daunting to complete as the vending machine for all the cans. This guide will list out all the cans and which locations you can find them in to make the search easier.

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade: All Can Locations Listed

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are 49 cans that need to be collected to fill the vending machine and claim the Black Pearl outfit as a final reward. They are spread out across six different zones and you will need to reach the end of the game to complete the set.

Cryo Original – Eidos 7 (Flooded Section) Cryo Zero – Wasteland (South Side) Pixie – Xion (Northern City) Pixie Zero – Wasteland (East after freeing drones) Newfoundland Dry – Matrix 11 (Temporary Armory) Newfoundland Dry Zero – Great Desert (Southern Edge) Milky Pop – Spire 4 (Space Logistics Complex) Milky Pop Zero – Great Desert (Western Desert) The Machinetta Americano – Xion (Central) The Machinetta Cafe Latte – Wasteland (Flooded Plant) The Machinetta Caramel Machiatto – Xion (Northern Square) Cryo Cafe Original – Wasteland (Southwest) Cryo Cafe Vanilla – Matrix 11 (Rail Yard) Cryo Cafe Mocha – Great Desert (Western Desert) The Haven Earl Grey – Great Desert (East of Abyss Levoire) The Haven Milk Tea – Great Desert (Northeast of Crumbling Rooftops) The Haven Green Tea – Wasteland (Near the Hidden Cave Entrance) GrainT Barley – Wasteland (Southeast Canyon) GrainT Oolong – Xion (Beneath the bridge) GrainT Corn – Wasteland (Central Path) Nectar Orange – Wasteland (South of the Great Canyon) Nectar Grape – Great Desert (South of the Oasis) Nectar Apple – Spire 4 (Raphael Space Center) Nectar Cranberry – Great Desert (Southwest Corner) Elixir Carrot – Eidos 7 (In the Flooded Ruins) Elixir Green – Wasteland (Northeast) Behemoth Red – Xion Behemoth Green – Wasteland (Western Great Canyon) Behemoth Black – Great Desert (Northeast of Crumbling Rooftops) Liquid Fire – Great Desert (Ruins to the Northeast) Liquid Lightning – Spire 4 (Space Logistics Center) Liquid Nuclear – Great Desert (Southeast of Crumbling Rooftops) Potential Blast – Eidos 7 (Construction Site) Potential Tempest – Wasteland (Near Solar Tower) Potential Frost – Great Desert (Rooftop Ruins) Dionysus C – Xion Moonwell – Spire 4 (Maintenance Sector) Starwell – Great Desert (Southeast of the Oasis) Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc – Xion (Near Sisters’ Junk) Mountain Sparkle Everest – Great Desert (East of Crumbling Rooftops) Mountain Sparkle Halla – Wasteland (Western Great Canyon) Cryo the Clear – Wasteland (Crater) Cryo the Malt – Great Desert (South of Crumbling Rooftops) Bayern Hefe Weissbier – Wasteland (North Vending Machine) Bayern Weissbier Dunkel – Xion Corsair Lager – Wasteland (Near the Northernmost Tip) Corsair Ale – Matrix 11 (Water Purification Plant) Johnson’s Highball Lemon – Great Desert (Southeastern Hidden Entrance) Johnson’s Highball Ginger – Great Desert (Crumbling Rooftops Camp)

Related: How to Get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

I highly recommend collecting all of the cans before you start the Abyss Levoire mission. Once you complete Abyss Levoire and head to the Orbit Elevator, you won’t be able to enter Xion. So make sure to collect them before finishing the story and you’ll be able to claim the Black Pearl outfit. Luckily, you can still get some fishing done after Spire 4.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more