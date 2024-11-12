How to Start the MSQ in FFXIV Patch 7.1 Crossroads

Patch 7.1, titled Crossroads, is the first major story drop for Final Fantasy XIV since the release of the Dawntrail expansion. You might’ve saved the world once again, but there’s still plenty to do in the new region. Here’s how to start the MSQ in FFXIV patch 7.1.

Recommended Videos

Starting the MSQ in FFXIV Patch 7.1 Crossroads

To start the MSQ in FFXIV patch 7.1, you’ll need to head to Tulliyollal and speak with the NPC named Bol Wuruq, who’s located at coordinates X:10, Y:15. This will allow you to take on a new quest titled A Royal Invitation. After speaking with them, you’ll always be able to find the location of the next MSQ quest-giver in the top left corner of your screen by clicking on it.

Do take note that in order to continue through the main story, you do need to have already beaten all of the MSQs in the main Dawntrail expansion. You’ll also only be able to accept the quest with a Disciple of War or Magic job at level 100, which is the current level cap as of Dawntrail. Of course, if you’ve already beaten the expansion, you’ll have hit the level cap as well.

From the preliminary patch notes, it looks like there will be a total of seven MSQs in patch 7.1, including a new dungeon you can take on with three other players. It’s worth noting that 7.1 just marks the start of the story continuation, and there will be plenty of other story update patches to come over the course of the next two years as we build up to the next expansion in FFXIV. That being said, it’s definitely worth trying to keep up with the patches as they release so you won’t have too much to catch up on when the next expansion eventually drops.

And that’s how to start up the MSQ in FFXIV patch 7.1. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full patch release schedule for the Dawntrail cycle.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy