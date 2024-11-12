FFXIV Patch 7.1 Crossroads Release Date & Time Confirmed

Patch 7.1 is set to be a huge update for Final Fantasy XIV, as it’s the first major story content drop since the Dawntrail expansion, and also comes with plenty of new content. Here’s when FFXIV patch 7.1 is set to be released.

When Does FFXIV Patch 7.1 Crossroads Release?

FFXIV patch 7.1 is set to be released on Nov. 12, and servers should be back online at around 5 a.m. Eastern Time. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when you can expect the patch to drop in your own region:

Region Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Nov. 12, 5 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Nov. 12, 2 a.m. PT UK Nov. 12, 10 a.m. GMT Europe Nov. 12, 11 a.m. CET Japan Nov. 12, 7 p.m. JST

The servers will go down for maintenance a few hours beforehand, which means that you won’t be able to log in at all until the patch is live. As is the case with most major patches in FFXIV, you can expect there to be a bit of a queue to get into the game if you’re planning to play right when the patch becomes available. That being said, the queue times for the Dawntrail launch were actually pretty manageable, so I expect the wait times to be relatively short for the patch 7.1 drop as well.

What’s New In FFXIV Patch 7.1?

Alongside the new story content and dungeon, FFXIV patch 7.1 will also be bringing the new Alliance Raid series, Echoes of Vana’diel. This is a 24-man activity, and the first of a three-part Raid series. In addition to that, there will also be new Allied Society Quests, which allow players to take part with their combat jobs for more experience points. This should be helpful for folks looking for new ways to level up their alt jobs.

And that’s everything you need to know about when FFXIV patch 7.1 is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full patch schedule for the Dawntrail release cycle.

