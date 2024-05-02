How to Level Up Fast in Sand Land

If you’re thoroughly exploring Sand Land’s open world, you may have noticed that leveling up can feel awfully sluggish. Here’s what you’ll need to do to quicken the pace and level up fast in Sand Land.

Recommended Videos

The Best Way to Farm EXP and Level Up Beelzebub in Sand Land

To farm EXP in Sand Land and level up Beelzebub fast, you’ll want to complete as many side quests and main quests as possible. That may sound kind of lame, but there is no other truly reliable way to level up. Almost all progression in the game is tied to Sand Land’s main quest, dolling out hundreds of EXP, new side quests, and opening up new ways to gain materials as you barrel through the game’s story. This ensures that you experience the game and all it has to offer at an even pace.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Of course, defeating Sand Land’s many dangerous denizens will also award you EXP, but don’t depend on them to level up. Enemies will only net 1-5 EXP, even at higher levels. You can slightly increase this amount by equipping a Learning Assistant EX Chip, obtained from the EX Chip Dealer in Spino after completing the “A Playful Find” side quest late in the game, but when compared to the hundreds of EXP you’ll gain for completing quests, defeating enemies is not the most reliable way to farm levels.

So if you find yourself hitting a wall, and progression is slowing down, that’s your sign to push forward with Sand Land’s main quest. You can expect to level up at least once during most main quest missions.

How to Farm Materials to Quickly Level Up Vehicles and Bots in Sand Land

Perhaps most importantly, you’ll want to ensure your vehicles and bots are all properly leveled. You can accomplish this by gathering materials and expending them at the garage in Spino. Some materials are rarer than others, but all crafting materials can be easily obtained if you unlock and upgrade the Spino Workshop. Once you have access to the Workshop, you’ll be able to trade in old basic materials for new rarer materials like Raptor Steel and Raptor Alloy.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Most basic materials that you can trade in drop abundantly from enemies. You’ll particularly want to focus on gathering ore from ore veins and drops from defeated wildlife such as Raptors, Pteranos, Cobras, and Crocodiles. You can trade these in for some of the most commonly used materials needed for leveling up vehicles.

To help with farming materials, you should also consider investing in Thief’s ally skills as you level up. Many of Thief’s skills will increase the quantity, rarity, and odds of materials that drop from enemies. His Item Picker skill is also handy for quickly sucking up any and all materials in the vicinity, including ore from ore veins.

How to Unlock the Spino Workshop

To unlock the Spino Workshop in Sand Land, you need to complete the “Tinkerer Siblings” side quest, which will become available after completing the “A Jump-bot?! Gimmie!” main quest. You can start the quest by talking to Mayor Tor in Spino once the quest icon pops up on the world map.

The “Tinkerer Siblings” quest will then send you to Talbo, where you’ll talk to a blacksmith named Stan. After refusing to move to Spino, Stan’s sister, Ves, will walk over and spur on a little competition. Gather together four Puraptor Scales for the siblings, and one of them will happily head back to Spino with you. Whether it’s Stan or Ves is your choice, but whoever you decide to take with you will be the one to man the Spino Workshop. There’s ultimately no difference between the siblings, so you should choose whoever’s company you enjoy more—they’re the NPC you’ll interact with the most as you farm for materials and level up your vehicles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After the Spino Workshop is up and running, you can upgrade the shop and increase its inventory to craft rarer materials by completing two other side quests: “Top Time Triumph” and “AWOL Tinkerer.” These side quests will become available as you progress through the main story.

What is the Max Level in Sand Land?

The max level cap in Sand Land is level 30 for both Beelzebub and all vehicles. Each time Beelzebub levels up, he’ll gain one skill point you can spend to unlock one of his skills and another point to spend on an ally skill. In total, there are 20 Beelzebub skills and 30 ally skills, requiring you to reach max level to unlock all of them. Because vehicle levels are tied to specific materials, you won’t be able to reach the vehicle level cap until very late in the game when the best materials start to spawn.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more