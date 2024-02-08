Halloween is more than a few months away, but that doesn’t mean things can’t get spooky in Call of Duty. Here are all the rewards and challenges for the Horde Hunt event in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

All Rewards & Challenges for the Horde Hunt Event in MW3 & Warzone

Season 2 has wasted no time bringing the heat, releasing the Horde Hunt event to give players something to dive into right away. The event involves Zombies appearing in modes across Multiplayer, Warzone, and, of course, Zombies. However, it’s not just about loading up as Rick Grimes and shooting some Walkers.

Zombies will drop bones during the Horde Hunt event in MW3, and players must collect them if they want a shot at unlocking all the sweet rewards. Here are all of the challenges and rewards players should be worrying about while they’re fending off regular Zombies during the Horde Hunt event:

Epic Aether Tool (75 Zombie bones)

Speed Cola (155 Zombie bones)

Deadshot Daiquiri (310 Zombie bones)

Epic Aether Tool (625 Zombie bones)

Jugger-Nog (1,250 Zombie bones)

Legendary Aether Tool (2,500 Zombie bones)

Elemental Pop (5,000 Zombie bones)

Ray Gun Case (10,000 Zombie bones)

Related: What a Heat Vision Kill Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get One

Regular Zombies are easy pickings, though, so MW3 decided to bring in something a little bit tougher. During the three weeks the event takes place, a new Featured Zombie will be released each week, allowing players to take on tougher challenges and earn more rewards. Here are the Featured Zombies and the challenges and rewards associated with them:

Week One: Armored Zombies “Tiny Screams” Charm (600 Armored Zombie Skulls)

Week Two: Hellhounds “Dogs of Hell” Calling Card (Unknown)

Week Three: Mega Abominations Cursed Ammo (Unknown)



During the third week of the event, players will have the opportunity to unlock Killshot skin in MW3 and Warzone by completing all of the Horde Hunt challenges. For those who really want the skin and don’t find themselves grinding Zombies, however, MW3 has made the process easier by adding Zombies to the Hardpoint mode, now referring to it as “Hordepoint.”

And those are all of the challenges and rewards for the Horde Hunt event in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.