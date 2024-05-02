How to Fix Windmill Not Working in Manor Lords

With so many little systems and mechanics to keep track of in Manor Lords, it can be difficult to troubleshoot things when something goes wrong. If your windmill isn’t working in Manor Lords, here’s how to fix it.

Why Is the Windmill Not Working in Manor Lords?

If you’ve got a windmill in Manor Lords and it’s not converting your grain into flour, there are a couple of main reasons for that, as listed below:

You need to convert the wheat into grain at the farmhouse

Your windmill isn’t well-positioned

Keep in mind that sometimes the windmill just takes a while, and you might have to wait before you get your flour. Make sure to click on the windmill itself and look at the People tab to see what your assigned families are doing. If they’re just idling, then you can safely assume that there’s an issue with the conversion process.

Turn Wheat into Grain

Before your grain can be processed into flour at the windmill, you need to turn the wheat into grain first. This is done at the farmhouse. After you’ve harvested your wheat, make sure you have at least one family assigned to the farmhouse to help thresh the wheat into grain.

Once you’ve done this, have a family assigned to the windmill, and they can start converting the grain into flour. One other logistical thing to note: make sure your buildings are all connected by a road so that your families can move more efficiently.

Reposition the Windmill

It’s a windmill after all. It needs wind to work. When you’re placing your windmill in Manor Lords, try to put it somewhere where it won’t be obstructed by buildings or trees. Putting it in the middle of nowhere, or trying to put it on top of a hill will be ideal. Whenever you place it down, the game will let you know if its efficiency is up or down.

If your windmill isn’t operating at a good efficiency level, it can take years to process the grain.

Hopefully that answers your question as to why your windmill may not be working in Manor Lords.

