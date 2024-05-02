Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Fix Windmill Not Working in Manor Lords

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 2, 2024 03:28 am

With so many little systems and mechanics to keep track of in Manor Lords, it can be difficult to troubleshoot things when something goes wrong. If your windmill isn’t working in Manor Lords, here’s how to fix it.

Why Is the Windmill Not Working in Manor Lords?

If you’ve got a windmill in Manor Lords and it’s not converting your grain into flour, there are a couple of main reasons for that, as listed below:

  • You need to convert the wheat into grain at the farmhouse
  • Your windmill isn’t well-positioned

Keep in mind that sometimes the windmill just takes a while, and you might have to wait before you get your flour. Make sure to click on the windmill itself and look at the People tab to see what your assigned families are doing. If they’re just idling, then you can safely assume that there’s an issue with the conversion process.

Turn Wheat into Grain

a screenshot of the windmill in manor lords

Before your grain can be processed into flour at the windmill, you need to turn the wheat into grain first. This is done at the farmhouse. After you’ve harvested your wheat, make sure you have at least one family assigned to the farmhouse to help thresh the wheat into grain.

Once you’ve done this, have a family assigned to the windmill, and they can start converting the grain into flour. One other logistical thing to note: make sure your buildings are all connected by a road so that your families can move more efficiently.

Reposition the Windmill

It’s a windmill after all. It needs wind to work. When you’re placing your windmill in Manor Lords, try to put it somewhere where it won’t be obstructed by buildings or trees. Putting it in the middle of nowhere, or trying to put it on top of a hill will be ideal. Whenever you place it down, the game will let you know if its efficiency is up or down.

If your windmill isn’t operating at a good efficiency level, it can take years to process the grain.

Hopefully that answers your question as to why your windmill may not be working in Manor Lords.

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].