The RAM-9 has the makings of a truly excellent weapon, so how do you unlock its full potential? Here’s the best loadout for the RAM-9 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty MW3: Best RAM-9 Loadout for Season 2

A bullpup SMG with an incredible rate of fire, players who want to make the RAM-9 their go-to firearm in Modern Warfare 3 will need to work with attachments to tame its recoil and improve its accuracy. The downside to a high RPM is the kick that follows, meaning you’ll want to focus on attachments that stop the barrel from jumping up without sacrificing the desirable qualities. Equipped correctly, the RAM-9 has the potential to be one of the best close-range guns in the game. Here’s what you’ll want to attach to it, bearing in mind that this is the loadout that worked best for me.

Related: How to Get The Boys A-Train & Firecracker Skins in MW3 & Warzone

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop – The DR-6 was incredibly effective on the RAM-7, and it stays that way for the 9. Reducing the recoil and increasing the ADS and sprint speed without compromising movement is key to running a successful SMG build. Accuracy does slightly drop, but if you fire enough bullets, do you really need to aim?

– The DR-6 was incredibly effective on the RAM-7, and it stays that way for the 9. Reducing the recoil and increasing the ADS and sprint speed without compromising movement is key to running a successful SMG build. Accuracy does slightly drop, but if you fire enough bullets, do you really need to aim? Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90 – Since most SMGs, the RAM-9 included, benefit from close-range encounters, you’ll want some kind of suppressor to eliminate its sound and ensure some sneaky battles. The Huntress-90 is also fantastic when it comes to calming down the vertical recoil without sacrificing bullet speed. Damage range does drop, but you should be close enough that it shouldn’t make too much of a difference.

– Since most SMGs, the RAM-9 included, benefit from close-range encounters, you’ll want some kind of suppressor to eliminate its sound and ensure some sneaky battles. The Huntress-90 is also fantastic when it comes to calming down the vertical recoil without sacrificing bullet speed. Damage range does drop, but you should be close enough that it shouldn’t make too much of a difference. Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape – There’s a reason Retort 90 Grip Tape has become a staple of so many SMG classes. Excellent at recoil control and firing stability, you’ll just have to deal with a slightly worse idle sway, but in the heat of battle, you’ll hardly notice it.

– There’s a reason Retort 90 Grip Tape has become a staple of so many SMG classes. Excellent at recoil control and firing stability, you’ll just have to deal with a slightly worse idle sway, but in the heat of battle, you’ll hardly notice it. Comb: Recon Comb – Another attachment coming over from the RAM-7, the Recon Comb will further dampen the recoil without impacting players’ movement speed.

– Another attachment coming over from the RAM-7, the Recon Comb will further dampen the recoil without impacting players’ movement speed. Magazine: 40-Round Magazine – While some may say that the 50-Round Magazine is a better option for the RAM-9, I personally don’t think the extra 10 bullets justify the impact on accuracy and recoil. If your weapon is accurate enough, 40 rounds will be more than enough to get the job done.

And that’s the best RAM-9 loadout for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.