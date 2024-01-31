The Boys crossover with Call of Duty is far from over. Here’s how to get The Boys A-Train and Firecracker skins in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How to Get The Boys A-Train & Firecracker Skins in MW3 & Warzone

Late in 2023, Call of Duty brought the messed-up world of The Boys to MW3 and Warzone. Homelander and Starlight got skins, and powers from the popular Prime Video series made their way into the game, giving players the opportunity to live out their twisted fantasies. And the collab must’ve been a success because A-Train and Firecracker now have their own skins.

In order for a player to get their hands on A-Train, who has been a mainstay of The Boys since the beginning, and Firecracker, who will debut in Season 4, all they have to do is head to the in-game store. There, they will have to shell out 2,400 CoD Points, which is equivalent to $19.99, for each bundle. For those on the fence about grabbing these skins, here are what the A-Train and Firecracker bundles offer in MW3 and Warzone:

Firecracker

“Firecracker” Operator Skin

“Smoking Gun” Assault Rifle”

“Fellow Patriot” LMG

“Truthbomb” Animated Calling Card

“Firecracker” Weapon Sticker

“Second Protects” Weapon Charm

“Eagle Eyed” Emblem

“Freedom of Speech” Finishing Move

Related: Non-Drill Charge Underbarrel in MW3: What It Is & How to Get It

A-Train

“A-Train” Operator skin

“Turbocharged” MCW blueprint

“Fast AF” WSP Swarm blueprint

“Here Comes the A-Train” Animated Calling Card

“A-Train” Weapon Sticker

“Turbo Rush Energy Drink” Weapon Charm

“World’s Fastest Man” Emblem

“The Boys A-Train” Loading Screen

“Fastest Man in the World” finishing move

And that’s how to get The Boys A-Train and Firecracker skins in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.