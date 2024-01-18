Call of Duty Reveals New Way of Punishing Modern Warfare & Warzone Cheaters

Cheaters should look for another game to play. Call of Duty has revealed a new way of punishing Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone cheaters, meaning it might be time for them to clear out.

Announced on Twitter (or X), Call of Duty‘s latest Ricochet update detects players using an active aim assist on mouse and keyboard. If the system does happen to pick up on a dirty cheater, the application or the game will immediately close, meaning that if they want to play a round or two of Warzone, they’ll need to do it honestly. The post continues to say that if Ricochet picks up repeated uses of these hacks, it will result in “further account action.” Presumably, a ban.

🛡️ #Warzone #MW3 #MW2#TeamRICOCHET: Our security detection systems now target players using tools to activate aim assist while using a mouse and keyboard. The Call of Duty application will close if detected.



Repeated use of these tools may lead to further account action. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) January 16, 2024

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty has tweaked its anti-cheat system to mess with cheaters. Back in November 2023, the developers added a feature to Ricochet that was cheekily named “Splat.” Effectively, if a player was detected using any kind of cheating software, their deployment into Warzone always resulted in the falling to earth without a parachute. If Ricochet only picks up a cheater after they’ve touched down, it randomly launches them into the air, only to helplessly fall to their demise. Gotta love karma.

Since its rollout in 2021, Activision has stated that Ricochet has resulted in a marked decrease in hacking within several iterations of Call of Duty. Despite this, players have noted that while cheaters using incredibly obvious hacks (also known as “rage hackers”) in Call of Duty are less common, subtler plugins, like a basic wallhack, are still a big problem.

