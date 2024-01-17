Season 1 Reloaded is officially out for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and Warzone, which means a bevy of adjustments have been made to weapons and attachments. Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

All Weapon Buffs & Nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

The latest patch notes from Call of Duty detail significant buffs and nerfs for weapons available in MW3 and Warzone. A few popular loadout options may fall out of favor after the update, which upends the vast majority of weapons in both games. Plus, adjustments have been made to select weapon attachments. Check out the full list here:

Assault Rifles

SVA 545 Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).

Holger 556 Increased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 252ms (+9%).

DG-56 Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 20.3m (-43%). Decreased medium damage range from 44.5m to 30.5 (-31%).

FR 5.56 Increased medium damage from 36 to 40 (+11%).

MCW Increased sprint to fire time from 220ms to 241ms (+10%). 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Decreased damage range benefit by 6%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 7%. Increased sprint to fire time penalty by 1%. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 5%. Decreased tactical stance spread penalty by 5%. RB Regal Heavy Stock Decreased gun kick control benefit by 11%. Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit by 5%. Decreased vertical recoil control benefit by 5%. Increased sprint speed penalty by 3%. Increased tactical sprint speed penalty by 3%. Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 1%. JAK Raven Kit Increased arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

STB-556 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 15.2m to 30.5m (+100%). Increased near-medium damage range from 29.5m to 39.4m (+34%). Increased medium damage range from 47m to 54.6m (+16%).

Kastov 762 (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%).

Chimera (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 28 to 29 (+4%). Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 22.9m (+80%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

FR Avancer (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%). Decreased maximum damage range from 34.9m to 24.8m (-29%).

M16 (MWII) Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 240ms (-17%).

Kastov-74u (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 19 to 22 (+16%). Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%). Increased medium damage range from 36.8m to 47m (+28%).

Kastov 545 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 32 to 34 (+6%). Decreased maximum damage range from 24.9m to 15.2m (-39%). Decreased aim down sight time from 240ms to 225ms (-6%).



Battle Rifles

Sidewinder Decreased recoil and gun kick while firing.

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 44 to 52 (+18%). Full-Auto Fire Type Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%). Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%).

Cronen Squall (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 32 (+3%).

FTAC Recon (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%). Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 250ms (-7%). Full-Auto Fire Type Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1x (+11%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%).

SO-14 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 41 to 46 (+12%). Full-Auto Fire Type Decreased neck damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%). Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.74x to 0.8x (+8%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%).



Submachine Guns

WSP Swarm Increased maximum damage range from 4.6m to 6.6m (+50%). Increased near-medium damage range from 7.9m to 11.7m (+48%).

Rival-9 Decreased horizontal recoil slightly. MTZ Marauder Stock Decreased firing aim stability benefit by 5%.

Striker 9 Increased maximum damage from 27 to 29 (+7%).

Lachmann Shroud (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.2m to 10.7m (-13%). Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%). Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%).

ISO 9mm (MWII) Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Fennec 45 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 12.7m (+19%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 200ms to 190ms (-6%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 99ms (-10%).

BAS-P (MWII) Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 16.3m (-14%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Lachmann Sub (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

MX9 (MWII) Increased upper-leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%). Decreased aim down sights time from 220ms to 200ms (-9%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%).



Shotguns

Lockwood 680 Increased sprint to fire time from 184ms to 200ms (+9%). Sawed Off Mod Stock Decreased movement speed benefit by 2%. Decreased sprint to fire time benefit by 5%. Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 3%. Decreased recoil control penalties by 10%. Decreased hipfire spread benefits by 6%.

Lockwood 300 (MWII) 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition Decreased minimum damage from 75 to 57 (-24%). Maelstrom Dual Trigger Action Decreased maximum damage range from 3m to 2.3m (-25%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 6.4m to 5.3m (-16%).

Expedite 12 (MWII) Increased medium damage range from 10.4m to 12.4m (+20%). Decreased pellet spread while aiming down sight by 20%.

Bryson 800 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 182ms to 145ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight time from 350ms to 300ms (-14%).

Bryson 890 (MWII) Increased rate of fire from 150rpm to 164rpm (+9%).



Light Machine Guns

Holger 26 Increased minimum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%).

DG-58 LSW Decreased sprint to fire time from 294ms to 231ms (-21%). Decreased aim down sight time from 370ms to 320ms (-14%).

Bruen Mk9 Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Sakin MG38 (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.15x (+15%). Decreased aim down sight time from 430ms to 410ms (-5%).

HCR 56 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 250ms to 225ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 390ms to 310ms (-21%).



Marksman Rifles

DM56 Increased sprint to fire time from 168ms to 199ms (+19%).

MTZ Interceptor Decreased head damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%). Decreased neck damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%).

EBR-14 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 216ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight time from 255ms to 240ms (-6%).

Lockwood Mk2 (MWII) Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped. Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%). Decreased hipfire spread while standing by 10%.

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Crossbow (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 100 to 125 (+25%). Brightblaze 20” Bolts Increased maximum damage from 85 to 105 (+24%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.98x to 1.2x (+22%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%).

LM-S (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 245ms (-9%).



Sniper Rifles

KATT-AMR Zang-34 Barrel Decreased damage range benefit by 9%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%.

KV Inhibitor Added medium damage at 129 to 61m. Decreased minimum damage from 129 to 99 (-23%). Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%). Decreased near-medium damage from 58.4m to 48.3m (-17%).

Victus XMR (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.5x (+43%).

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased recoil center speed by 100%.



Handguns

Renetti JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit View will no longer be obstructed while aiming down sight with certain Optic Attachments equipped.

TYR Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 100 (+11%). Increased minimum damage from 70 to 75 (+7%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 15.2m to 11.4m (-25%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x (+15%). Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased trigger action delay from 150ms to 90ms (-40%). Incompatible Chrios Holo Optic Attachment can no longer be equipped. Ullr’s Fury Trigger Action Decreased trigger action delay from 70ms to 60ms (-14%). Odin’s Judgement Trigger Action Decreased trigger action delay from 210ms to 150ms (-29%).

9mm Daemon (MWII) Added far-medium damage at 26 to 31m. Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%). Increased near-medium damage from 30 to 34 (+13%). Increased medium damage from 26 to 30 (+15%). Decreased maximum damage range from 9.4m to 7.4m (-22%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 11.4m (-44%). Decreased medium damage range from 31m to 20.6m (-34%).



Launchers

Stormender EMP effects will now disable and/or destroy the following items: Drill Charge (Lethal) Smoke Airdrop (Field Upgrade) Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade) Swarm (Killstreak)



Attachments

Corvus Torch Underbarrel Attachment is now available to equip on many Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles.

Resolved an issue in which Lasers and Underbarrels would visibly overlap.

View is no longer obstructed in Tac-Stance while the KR Intlas LSJ-3 Optic Attachment is equipped.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 5%. Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7%.

FSS OLE-V Laser Decreased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 4%.

FTAC Grimline Laser Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7%.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 3%.

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Ammunition Increased damage range benefit by 2%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 19%.

XRK Nightfall Suppressor XL Decreased damage range benefit by 6%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%. Decreased recoil control benefit by 3%. Increased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%. Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%.

Round Nose Ammunition Revised description to accurately reflect its true effects. Dramatically reduces bullet range while increasing flinch.



When Does Season 1 Reloaded End?

After debuting on January 17, MW3 Season 1 Reloaded ends when the Battle Pass expires on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The second season of MW3 begins shortly after, though it currently has no official release date. Season 1 Reloaded saw the return of Ranked Play to MW3 Multiplayer and the start of a new The Boys crossover event in Warzone. New modes and weapons were also introduced, including Gunfight and Headquarters.

If you want to learn more about the weapon builds in Modern Warfare 3, check out the best Sidewinder battler rifle loadout.