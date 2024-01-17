Best Sidewinder Build and Loadout in MW3

The Sidewinder is an underrated battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3. Built right, it transforms into a super accurate, zero-recoil laser beam. Pair this a suitable loadout and you’ve got a winner. In this guide, we’ll cover how best to build the Sidewinder in MW3 and what loadout to use.

Best Sidewinder Build in MW3

To get the most accurate, low recoil Sidewinder in MW3 you’ll want to use the following attachment build:

Scope – Slate Reflector . This is one of the best clear sight red-dot scopes to use in the game. It feels snappy and the optic is clear.

– . This is one of the best clear sight red-dot scopes to use in the game. It feels snappy and the optic is clear. Rear Grip – RB Borealis Grip . This rear grip is amazing for improving your accuracy, increasing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control by 10 – 15% all in one attachment!

– . This rear grip is amazing for improving your accuracy, increasing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control by 10 – 15% all in one attachment! Underbarrel – Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip . This attachment sacrifices around 2% of horizontal recoil to add 16% gun kick control and 13% vertical recoil control, which is a very worthwhile trade off!

– . This attachment sacrifices around 2% of horizontal recoil to add 16% gun kick control and 13% vertical recoil control, which is a very worthwhile trade off! Muzzle – Tempus GH50. This muzzle is really impressive, though you do need to have MW2 to be able to use it. It adds a 27% increase to gun kick control, 10% to horizontal recoil control, and 27% to vertical recoil control. The downside is a 14% slower ADS time, which is disappointing, but the massive recoil control boost is well worth it.

– This muzzle is really impressive, though you do need to have MW2 to be able to use it. It adds a 27% increase to gun kick control, 10% to horizontal recoil control, and 27% to vertical recoil control. The downside is a 14% slower ADS time, which is disappointing, but the massive recoil control boost is well worth it. Barrel – Tempus Predator Precision Barrel. This attachment boosts every range and recoil control stat by a huge 12 – 15%. It comes with a big trade off, though, as you lose 3 – 5% on all mobility stats, a 15% slower sprint to fire speed and a 15% drop to hip fire and tactical stance accuracy. Overall, though, you’re getting far more out of the positive stats. You shouldn’t be hip firing or using tactical stance with this gun, so those decreases are fairly negligible.

This suite of attachments will give you one of the most accurate and low recoil guns in the game. You’ll excel at medium-to-long-range gun fights and can also win short-range engagements if you play your corners right. The accuracy is exceptional, so you’ll be taking down enemies in a few bullets every time!

Best Sidewinder Loadout in MW3

Realistically, you can run whatever loadout you like, but a good example of what works well with the Sidewinder is as follows:

Vest – Infantry Vest .

– . Secondary – COR-45 Handgun. This pistol (especially when fully leveled) is an absolute monster at close-range gun fights. This ensures it works beautifully with the Sidewinder as you can swap to it when passing through spots that only allow close-range engagements.

– This pistol (especially when fully leveled) is an absolute monster at close-range gun fights. This ensures it works beautifully with the Sidewinder as you can swap to it when passing through spots that only allow close-range engagements. Tactical – Stun Grenade. This is still one of the most powerful tacticals to help you disable enemies from around corners before pushing in.

– This is still one of the most powerful tacticals to help you disable enemies from around corners before pushing in. Lethal – Semtex. Without a doubt one of the best explosives that will consistently net you kills.

– Without a doubt one of the best explosives that will consistently net you kills. Field Upgrade – Munitions Box. Allows you to easily refresh your ammo and grenades.

– Allows you to easily refresh your ammo and grenades. Gloves – Scavenger Gloves . These keep you topped up on a kill streak.

– . These keep you topped up on a kill streak. Boots – Stalker Boots .

– . Gear – EOD Padding. Essential for protecting yourself from enemy tacticals like Stun Grenades.

That’s the best way to build your Sidewinder and accompanying loadout in MW3. This setup has exceptional kill potential, and you’ll find yourself easily hitting kill streaks using this setup!