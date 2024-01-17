Video Games

Best Sidewinder Build and Loadout in MW3

By
0
Image of sniper with a rifle in Call of Duty: MW3 with massive game storage.

The Sidewinder is an underrated battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3. Built right, it transforms into a super accurate, zero-recoil laser beam. Pair this a suitable loadout and you’ve got a winner. In this guide, we’ll cover how best to build the Sidewinder in MW3 and what loadout to use.

Recommended Videos

Best Sidewinder Build in MW3

To get the most accurate, low recoil Sidewinder in MW3 you’ll want to use the following attachment build:

  • ScopeSlate Reflector. This is one of the best clear sight red-dot scopes to use in the game. It feels snappy and the optic is clear.
  • Rear GripRB Borealis Grip. This rear grip is amazing for improving your accuracy, increasing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control by 10 – 15% all in one attachment!
  • UnderbarrelBruen Pivot Vertical Grip. This attachment sacrifices around 2% of horizontal recoil to add 16% gun kick control and 13% vertical recoil control, which is a very worthwhile trade off!
  • MuzzleTempus GH50. This muzzle is really impressive, though you do need to have MW2 to be able to use it. It adds a 27% increase to gun kick control, 10% to horizontal recoil control, and 27% to vertical recoil control. The downside is a 14% slower ADS time, which is disappointing, but the massive recoil control boost is well worth it.
  • BarrelTempus Predator Precision Barrel. This attachment boosts every range and recoil control stat by a huge 12 – 15%. It comes with a big trade off, though, as you lose 3 – 5% on all mobility stats, a 15% slower sprint to fire speed and a 15% drop to hip fire and tactical stance accuracy. Overall, though, you’re getting far more out of the positive stats. You shouldn’t be hip firing or using tactical stance with this gun, so those decreases are fairly negligible.

This suite of attachments will give you one of the most accurate and low recoil guns in the game. You’ll excel at medium-to-long-range gun fights and can also win short-range engagements if you play your corners right. The accuracy is exceptional, so you’ll be taking down enemies in a few bullets every time!

Related: Best Striker Build and Class Setup in MW3

Best Sidewinder Loadout in MW3

Realistically, you can run whatever loadout you like, but a good example of what works well with the Sidewinder is as follows:

  • VestInfantry Vest.
  • SecondaryCOR-45 Handgun. This pistol (especially when fully leveled) is an absolute monster at close-range gun fights. This ensures it works beautifully with the Sidewinder as you can swap to it when passing through spots that only allow close-range engagements.
  • TacticalStun Grenade. This is still one of the most powerful tacticals to help you disable enemies from around corners before pushing in.
  • LethalSemtex. Without a doubt one of the best explosives that will consistently net you kills.
  • Field UpgradeMunitions Box. Allows you to easily refresh your ammo and grenades.
  • Gloves Scavenger Gloves. These keep you topped up on a kill streak.
  • BootsStalker Boots.
  • GearEOD Padding. Essential for protecting yourself from enemy tacticals like Stun Grenades.

That’s the best way to build your Sidewinder and accompanying loadout in MW3. This setup has exceptional kill potential, and you’ll find yourself easily hitting kill streaks using this setup!

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry