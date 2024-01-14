Best Striker Build and Class Setup in MW3

The Striker is a top-tier SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it’s even better after the game’s latest update. In this guide we’ll go over the best way to build the Striker in MW3 and what kind of class setup to use alongside it.

Best Striker Build in MW3

To make yourself the best possible Striker, you’ll want to take advantage of the following exceptional attachments for the gun:

Muzzle – VP Mini Break S . While the stats may not seem amazing, this muzzle performs exceptionally well. Some players even consider it to be bugged with how strong it is currently!

– . While the stats may not seem amazing, this muzzle performs exceptionally well. Some players even consider it to be bugged with how strong it is currently! Barrel – Striker Recon Long Barrel . This adds a ton of ranged damage, which I find necessary in MW3. There are too many maps with medium-to-long-range sight lines that are hard to avoid, so having the extra range can help you stay competitive with an SMG.

– . This adds a ton of ranged damage, which I find necessary in MW3. There are too many maps with medium-to-long-range sight lines that are hard to avoid, so having the extra range can help you stay competitive with an SMG. Stock – Lachmann Nemesis-10 Stock . This stock is all about speeding up the ADS time so we can get scoped in faster and win more gun-on-gun fights.

– . This stock is all about speeding up the ADS time so we can get scoped in faster and win more gun-on-gun fights. Underbarrel – DR-6 Handstop . This underbarrel really helps bump up your mobility with the Striker, with minimal downsides. You’ll be able to navigate the maps a little faster, which is nice.

– . This underbarrel really helps bump up your mobility with the Striker, with minimal downsides. You’ll be able to navigate the maps a little faster, which is nice. Magazine – 48 Round Mag. As with most SMGs, you run out of ammo very quickly thanks to the fast fire rate. Having this mag strikes a really nice balance between extra ammo and speed.

Best Striker Class Setup and Loadout in MW3

While your loadout can be very much personal preference, I’ve found a really strong setup to run with the Striker. Here’s how to set it up:

Vest – Gunner Vest . Gives you more ammo, a faster reload, and lets you run Overkill which provides access to better gun diversity.

– . Gives you more ammo, a faster reload, and lets you run Overkill which provides access to better gun diversity. Tactical – Stim. An absolute must-have tactical to keep you alive after winning a gun fight.

– An absolute must-have tactical to keep you alive after winning a gun fight. Lethal – Semtex . This is my favorite grenade. I find I’m able to get kills most consistently with this lethal.

– . This is my favorite grenade. I find I’m able to get kills most consistently with this lethal. Field Upgrade – Munitions Box . This will keep you nice and topped up on ammo to fuel longer kill streaks.

– . This will keep you nice and topped up on ammo to fuel longer kill streaks. Gloves – Assault Gloves . These let you jump and ADS more quickly, which really suits the playstyle of an SMG like the Striker.

– . These let you jump and ADS more quickly, which really suits the playstyle of an SMG like the Striker. Gear – EOD Padding. This helps you resist all the annoying tacticals like Flash and Stun grenades, improving your survivability.

– This helps you resist all the annoying tacticals like Flash and Stun grenades, improving your survivability. Secondary Weapon – Any Shotgun. I love to run a shotgun as my secondary thanks to Overkill from the Vest. It’s always great to have the one-shot, close-range potential to get a few extra kills super easily. It also negates the downsides of being shotgun-only as you can swap back to your SMG whenever you like.

That covers the best build and class setup to run with the Striker SMG in Modern Warfare 3. If you’re having trouble finding a good SMG build, you should give this Striker setup a try; it absolutely shreds!