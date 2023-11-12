What Is Tactical Stance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? (MW3)

One of the biggest changes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the changes to movement and aiming. Tactical Stance plays a big role in this, so here’s what you need to know about what that is in CoD: MW3 and how to make use of it.

What Is Tactical Stance in CoD: MW3

Tactical Stance is designed to give you an edge in close quarters in MW3. It helps you improve your movement and visibility while looking down the scopes by turning your weapon on an angle. It also reduces the downsides of hip fire causing your bullets to go everywhere which is really nice. By default you will generally only enter Tactical Stance during a slide, which does look pretty rad!

You can head into the settings to customize Tactical Stance to use it more often outside of just when sliding. Under Controller or Keyboard/Mouse settings, head to the gameplay tab. Here you can set a combination of buttons to activate and turn off Tactical Stance. Using this you’ll be able to activate Tactical Stance and get it’s benefits going whenever you need the close range combat benefit. I personally liked the Double Tap to ADS option, made it really quick and easy to activate Tactical Stance when I need it.

That’s what Tactical Stance is and how you can use it in Modern Warfare 3. It’s a very useful stance to use and can really help you win some close range gun fights!

