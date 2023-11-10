How to Fix MW3 Daily & Weekly Challenges Not Working

Not even a week into launch, players in Call of Duty: MW3 are running into daily and weekly challenges not working as intended, keeping many from unlocking specific in-game rewards. If daily and weekly challenges aren’t working properly for you, here’s what we know about it.

Why Are MW3 Daily and Weekly Challenges Not Working?

According to players on Reddit and elsewhere across the internet, an in-game bug is the culprit as to why the MW3 daily and weekly challenges are not tracking/working. It’s an annoying bug causing many to scramble to the web looking for a solution since plenty of substantial in-game rewards are behind completing them – players can also accumulate good XP this way.

“I have ‘Get 7 Operator kills with a battle rifle.’ It’s been bugged on 0/7 all day,” said one player on Reddit dealing with the challenges bug. “I’ve tried using every battle rifle (new and old) and it won’t progress. Restarted my game multiple times.”

The official Call of Duty Updates account on Twitter has yet to address daily and weekly challenges not working in MW3. However, the developer has been knocking down issues left and right since its release, including long load times and crashes when entering the Weapons tab.

I’d recommend keeping an eye on that account for an official update on the matter, but meanwhile, there are a couple of things you could try to fix this.

Can You Fix the MW3 Daily and Weekly Challenges Not Working Bug?

Funnily enough, this same issue plagued Call of Duty: Modern Warfare four years ago, and at the time, players were trying all kinds of tricks or weapons to complete them. Currently, your best bet to fix this is to restart the game and try again. It’s also possible the counter for daily and weekly challenges in MW3 is bugged and isn’t showing your progress properly.

If the latter, the solution would be to wait for the developer to issue a patch because it’s a server-side issue that players won’t be able to fix. Before throwing in the towel, keep playing to see if you can complete the challenges despite what the counter displays. In past games, players have ignored the counter and managed to finish them after restarting the game, meaning you could get lucky. But if not, consider waiting for the developer to solve this problem soon.

For more articles like this, check out our guide to all the maps in MW3.