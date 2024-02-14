Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) Season 2 is now available, featuring major updates to familiar assault weapons and exciting new additions that shake up the status quo. Here are the best assault rifles currently in MW3 Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 added a variety of modes, weapons, and features included in all of its game modes, including the free-to-play Warzone. The meta weapons for multiplayer, ranked, and battle royale changed very little throughout MW3 S1, but tweaks have been made across the board with the latest update. Nerfs and buffs have affected a wide variety of fan-favorite weapons, so the following list reflects what we currently consider the best assault rifles available in MW3.

The majority of the assault rifles listed work best in MW3 original modes, not necessarily including Warzone. That said, certain ARs work great in both multiplayer and battle royale, so we made sure to include them as well. Since MW3 will likely be tweaking things during the rest of the season, the meta may change at some point. But some weapons simply don’t go out of style, and that includes the first entry on this list.

MCW

The bread and butter weapon of MW3 Season 1, the MCW remains a more than viable option as your main assault rifle. Its mobility got nerfed slightly in the latest update (slower ADS, sprint-to-fire), but it’s still a hard-hitting rifle perfect for any medium to long-range situations. The MCW can still be considered the go-to AR, whether you are playing MW3 multiplayer or ranked play. Better known as the ACR by longtime CoD fans, the rifle has little recoil out of the box and bares comfortable iron sights that will be sufficient for many.

Related: Best Guns for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Multiplayer

The MCW is best used with attachments that accentuate its innate qualities. It’s tough to go wrong with adding any type of barrel or grip, but just make sure to lean more on recoil steadiness and range rather than mobility. If you want to use the rifle for alternate MW3 modes like Warzone, the MCW may not be the best option. However, if tweaked enough, you can find a loadout that best suits the extra long range you’ll need to down enemies in the battle royale.

RAM-7

Its damage got nerfed in MW3 Season 2, but we simply can’t quit the RAM-7. The AR has a high rate of fire and remarkable damage, especially in medium-close-range situations. RAM-7 is a hybrid between an assault rifle and a submachine gun, which means you’ll do damage from a distance but run through the magazine quickly. For many, the RAM-7 still serves as the meta weapon loadout for Warzone.

Despite the recent nerfs, the weapon still handles excellently and deals a lot of damage from distance. When it comes to attachments, a longer magazine than the 30-round clip is imperative with the high rate of fire. Attachments to steady the rifle also help, especially if you want to hit enemies with good range in Warzone. In other MW3 modes like multiplayer, you’ll be fine with iron sights and aforementioned attachments.

SVA 545

The SVA 545 is not the best weapon on this list, but it’s a fun, all-around solid AR for MW3. It works best when you level it up to the max and trick it out with attachments, including replacing the iron sights. For many, the MCW or hybrid AR/SMG-type weapons pack the heavier punch, but the SVA 545 is a balanced rifle suitable for most situations. We prefer to drop in with an extended mag and attachments that maximize mobility, especially in multiplayer modes.

Related: When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 Start?

In Warzone, the SVA is an option if you enjoy using the weapon. Make sure to add an extended barrel, a heavy-duty suppressor, and a sight to go along with it. The weapon did not get nerfed or buffed in the latest update, so expect the same quality from last season when it comes to the SVA 545.

BP50

The newest assault rifle introduced in MW3 Season 2, the BP50 has immediately earned a spot among the best ARs available. It is a mobile, high-rate-of-fire weapon that can be retrofitted to suit your specific needs. If you want an AR that works in close-up and medium-range situations, BP50 can do that with the right attachments. On Warzone, where making up distance is important, the BP50 can still strive from afar like the RAM-7. Its headshot multiplier is nonexistent, but the damage and rate of fire more than make up for it.

Like the RAM-7, the BP50 can be used without an added sight and should, at the very least, have an extended magazine. It’s a fast-killing machine, and it’s hard to go wrong with the attachments, but just make sure you focus on stability and damage range. In either MW3 or Warzone, the BP50 is now a viable option, if not the meta weapon of Season 2.

And those are the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.