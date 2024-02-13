With so many weapons to choose from, you should really nail down which ones work best when thrown into a combat situation. Here are the best guns for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 multiplayer.

Best Guns for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Multiplayer

The rollout of a new season brings with it plenty of new toys for players to mix and match, creating an arsenal of weaponry that’s all their own. Having said that, just because some new guns are on the menu doesn’t mean that the entire meta has shifted. Given some time and experimentation, that may be the case, but this list will pertain to everything as it stands at the time of writing.

To save everyone some time and effort, I’ve condensed this article down to five entries. These are the weapons that are currently defining the meta, meaning you should really make it your business to either unlock them quickly or use them religiously if you want to excel at multiplayer. Bear in mind that MW3 meta is constantly shifting, so all of the mentioned weapons are top-tier at the time of writing, but a future patch or update may render them less effective.

MCW

Without breaking a sweat, the MCW, which many longtime Call of Duty fans may know better as the ACR, largely dominated MW3 Season 1, and it remains on top in Season 2. An excellent assault rifle in nearly every category that counts, it boasts a decent rate of fire and excellent accuracy, and its damage at both short and long ranges is unmatched. Seriously, if you haven’t yet unlocked the MCW, you really should if you’d like to be at all viable in ranked multiplayer matches.

To make the most out of this assault rifle, I recommend equipping attachments that further taper its already very tame recoil. Long, heavy barrels and vertical grips can go a long way with the MCW, especially when it comes to engaging targets at mid to long ranges. Many players enjoy the gun’s iron sights, but I’m personally not a fan, so I like to throw on a simple red dot optic to help with accuracy and target tracking. I also like using the 5.56 Nato High Grain rounds for ammunition to boost bullet velocity and improve damage over a distance.

Rival-9

While the MCW may be the champion at mid-range encounters, when you want something faster and less damaging to your mobility, then you should turn to the Rival-9. Another one of the best guns in MW3 Multiplayer, this SMG is perfect for players who prefer a faster, more aggressive play style that doesn’t put too much stock in precision. Don’t get me wrong, the Rival-9 is an accurate weapon, but it’s nice knowing that a good hip-fire spray can work just as well as a carefully aimed shot.

Equipping the Rival-9 with the Purifier Muzzle Brake S will further improve its accuracy and bullet velocity, reducing its horizontal recoil and slightly boosting its effective range. The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel attachment is also a must for bringing the weapon’s recoil under control without impacting handling and mobility.

RAM-7

While the newer RAM-9 may have joined MW3 as a part of Season 2’s Battle Pass, it hasn’t been able to overthrow its older sibling just yet. The RAM-7 is an excellent jack-of-all-trades weapon that is unfortunately hampered by a recoil pattern that is difficult to lock down, which is why the MCW is generally considered the preferred assault rifle. Still, what it lacks in control it makes up for in raw power because the RAM-7, true to its name, hits hard.

You’ll want to equip as many recoil-dampening attachments for the RAM-7, specifically things like the DR-6 Handstop for the underbarrel and a decent suppressor over the muzzle. Not only will the latter ensure you get the drop on opponents, but it’ll prevent the barrel from jumping too much at the cost of some bullet velocity. Given how much power this weapon packs, though, it can afford to lose some of that damage without making a dent in its performance.

BAS-B

If you’d prefer a weapon that’s a little slower and still features the power and aggression of an assault rifle, you can’t go wrong with the BAS-B. It’s certainly slipped in the meta as MW3 has steadily introduced weapons that encourage a more up close and personal play style, but the BAS-B is able to hold its own, especially when equipped with the right attachments.

To play into the BAS-B’s strengths, you’ll want to equip some kind of long barrel like the Bruen Venom to boost its effective range even further. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L would also be a good call on the puzzle as it prevents detection on players’ radars while also reducing the BAS-B’s kickback, meaning you should be able to better spring an attack on your foes from a distance without giving away your position too quickly.

RAM-9

One of the newest weapons to be added to MW3, the RAM-9 is steadily making a name for itself as one of the best guns in Multiplayer, with an astonishing rate of fire and exquisite handling and mobility. While it can’t exactly defeat the RAM-7 when it comes to viable combat ranges and damage, it more than makes up for these downfalls with some excellent versatility and flexibility, especially in some of the game’s more confined maps.

When it comes to attachments, your primary concern should be reducing the RAM-9’s recoil, which is, frankly, difficult to tame. We have a dedicated build-guide article here, but if you’re looking for a good place to start, I recommend equipping the DR-6 Handstop on the underbarrel, EXF Huntress-90 suppressor for the muzzle, a Recon Comb, Retort 90 Grip Tape on the rear grip and a 40-round magazine.

And those are the best guns for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.