Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) Season 2 may have just begun, but what about the future? Here’s when players can expect MW3 Season 3 to start.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 Start?

Sledgehammer Games and Activision haven’t addressed the future of MW3 after Season 2, but given its status as the latest annual release of the franchise, I think it’s safe to assume that another batch of content will likely be added to the game after the latest season comes to a close. Based on the in-game timer that’s currently ticking down, tracking how much longer is left of Season 2, players can expect it to end on April 6. What does that mean for Season 3? Well, unlike some other games that take a week to kick start their seasonal content, Call of Duty has been pretty good about just getting straight into the action.

This means that you can expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 to begin on April 6. Again, none of that has been confirmed by the developer or publisher, but it seems like a safe bet based on established trends. What can players expect from the upcoming season? Well, much like everything else related to Season 3, we don’t really know all that much yet. Obviously, a new Battle Pass with various weapons, skins, and attachments will be available to explore, but in terms of specifics, we’re still in the dark.

It’s possible that fans can look forward to more franchise crossovers as Call of Duty has begun introducing characters from other worlds as multiplayer skins. Season 2 saw The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes and Michonne join the fight, tying into the upcoming spinoff series The Ones Who Live. Several characters from The Boys have also been added as skins, so it’s likely another popular set of characters will leap into Activision’s sprawling franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.