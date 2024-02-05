As the online multiplayer mode takes shape for Call of Duty: Warzone in the wake of Modern Warfare III’s launch, one incoming feature is Warzone Ranked Resurgence. Launching February 7, Warzone Ranked Resurgence changes up Warzone’s usual ranked mode.

Included with Season 2 of Modern Warfare III’s overhaul of Warzone, Ranked Resurgence is slated to change how skill ratings are affected in ranked play. Ranked Resurgence is a way for the developers to better balance online gameplay in ranked games, refining ratings and matchmaking without compromising what makes Warzone so popular. Here’s what to expect with Warzone Ranked Resurgence when it launches with Season 2 this February.

What Is Ranked Resurgence in MW3 Warzone

Ranked Resurgence is currently only expected to apply to the fan-favorite Fortune’s Keep map during Season 2. Party sizes are limited to three players in ranked matchmaking and it is also expected to have its own separate leaderboard from battle royale mode because of the changes involved. Ranked Resurgence will cap the player size for each match to 51 players and turreted vehicles will not be allowed.

Fire Sale and Restock features are limited to fixed circles in this mode while restrictions to gameplay and inventory adjustments at buy stations are also expected. Among the items and weapons expected to be blacklisted in Ranked Resurgence, at least for Season 2, are thermal scopes, riot shields, single-shot sniper rifles, the snake shot modification, and a number of specially unlocked shotguns, including the Haymaker and Riveter.

Like Modern Warfare III ranked matches, Warzone Ranked Resurgence will feature the same seven divisions of skill ranks based on skill ratings. Each division contains three tiers, each with their own set of rewards, including skins, banners, and icons. The following skill ratings will unlock the the corresponding skill division:

Bronze (less than 900 skill rating)

Silver (900-2099 skill rating)

Gold (2100-3599 skill rating)

Platinum (3600-5399 skill rating)

Diamond (5400-7499 skill rating)

Crimson (7500-9999 skill rating)

Iridescent (10000 skill rating)

Top 250 (more than 10000 skill rating)

As a reminder, skill rating is earned from each kill and assist players make, along with the completion of certain seasonal objectives in ranked matches. Teams also earn skill rating based on their overall placement in a given match. Entering Warzone Ranked Resurgence matches costs skill rating, so it is possible to run a deficit and decrease in division placement for players who don’t earn a certain amount of skill rating back during a match.

And that’s what you can expect from Call of Duty: Warzone‘s new Ranked Resurgence mode.