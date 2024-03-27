MW3 Season 3 Roadmap Teases New Maps & Crossovers

A game is only as good as its next event. That’s why the roadmap for the next Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) season is of interest to so many gamers. Well, they can rest easy because the Season 3 roadmap teases new maps and crossovers coming to MW3.

Activision already announced that Rebirth Island would be coming to MW3 on April 3, 2024, and that’s definitely one of the highlights of the roadmap, but there’s so much more to be excited about. For one, Warzone will be holding a public event called “Gulag: Climb & Punishment” that allows players to either work together with their opponent to escape the prison or kill each other. It’s surely going to lead to some epic betrayals.

Meanwhile, in MW3, new maps are coming to the game, including Tank, 6 Star, and Grime. Players will also have the opportunity to try out new modes as the season goes on, such as Escort and Minefield, which is described as “Multiplayer but with mines.” Who doesn’t want to add explosives to an already stressful multiplayer experience?

Zombies will also be receiving new content, which includes a fresh story mission and a new warlord. Another monstrous story about to invade MW3 is the “Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth” event, which will allow players to “Discover the mysterious power of the Monsterverse’s mightiest Titans.” And while that’s sure to be one of the highlights of Season 3, the “Blaze Up” event featuring Cheech & Chong should be a lot as fun as well.

For those who interested in learning more about what’s coming to MW3 in Season 3, here’s the full roadmap.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

