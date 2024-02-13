Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) Season 2 may have just begun, but that shouldn’t stop you from preparing for the future. Here’s when MW3 Season 2 comes to an end.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 End?

As is customary for games that feature Battle Passes and never-ending slews of content, the latest season of MW3 will inevitably come to a close. While neither Sledgehammer Games nor Activision have announced an official ending date for Season 2, there is a way to figure out how much time you have left to grind out those challenges and unlock those remaining skins.

Using the in-game event timer as a means of calculation, Season 2 will come to a close on April 2, 2023. From the time of writing, that’s exactly seven weeks, which seems like plenty of time to navigate through the Battle Pass. If you’re concerned about running out of content, then you simply need to hold fast until the beginning of March, which should mark the beginning of Season 2 Reloaded. This midseason update is likely to come with a wealth of new content, including new unlockables, skins, and themed events. Bear in mind that Sledgehammer Games has yet to lock in a date for the Reloaded refresh at this point, but given previous trends, it seems like the beginning of March is a safe bet.

As for what lies ahead, we can’t say what players can expect in Season 3. It’s possible that the next chapter in the MW3 boasts another popular theme; Season 2 was largely focused on Zombies, something that has become a stalwart of the franchise. This season even includes two skins based on Rick Grimes and Michonne from the upcoming series The Ones Who Live, a spinoff of AMC’s hyper-successful The Walking Dead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.