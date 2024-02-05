What Strafing Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get Strafe Kills

Completing challenges to unlock new items in Call of Duty helps keep multiplayer games alive. However, not all quests are easy to finish. Here’s what strafing is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get Strafe Kills.

What Is Strafing in MW3?

Whether you knew it or not, you’ve probably been strafing for your entire Call of Duty career. Strafing is the act of moving from side to side without turning your character. It also involves hip-firing your weapon, never aiming down the sights while returning fire at your opponent.

Strafing has been part of games for as long as weapons have been. It’s an easy way to avoid bullets, with enemy players having to adjust their aim to land a shot. Sure, you’re more likely to run into people who drop shot these days, but there’s still a place for strafing, so much so MW3 uses it in some of its challenges.

How to Get Strafe Kills in MW3

Pulling off Strafe Kills involves all of the steps mentioned above, but there are a few tricks to make life a bit easier. The first is to make sure you have a weapon capable of hip-firing while still doing plenty of damage. An Assault Rifle works great in this situation, but if you really think you can hit your shots, a Battle Rifle might be even more effective.

Another important aspect of getting Strafe Kills in MW3 is picking the right spot. Smaller maps like Rust will allow for a lot of close-quarters combat, which is essential to getting Strafe Kills. No matter how good your gun is, you probably aren’t going to kill someone across the map without aiming.

And that’s what strafing is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get Strafe Kills.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.