Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) features a host of modernized and iconic maps from the franchise, and in this list, we’ll be covering all of the ones available in the game at launch.

All Maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Afghan

Afghan is a classic! Battle throughout arid desert canyons around a giant plane crash site. The uneven terrain presents risk and reward opportunities to getting into advantageous positions. From the high cliff face above to the dark cave below, you’ll have plenty of great variety around this map.

Derail

Another map featuring a ton of wreckage, this time from a train! Derail large snowy provides plenty of cover and paths to navigate amongst the wreckage.

Estate

Many of you will instantly recognize this isolated lodge located in the Caucasus Mountains as the Estate. You’ll be able to battle around the woodland property as well as in and around the lodge itself where most of the action often takes place!

Related: The Old Call of Duty Maps Are the Only Part of Modern Warfare 3 That’s Good

Favela

Favela is a map that features the slums of Rio Di Janeiro. This skirmish in Brazil features narrow paths and verticality with players being able to set up on the rooftops. The center of the map is often a giant free for all and where you can expect a lot of action to go down.

Highrise

Highrise is a medium-sized map that spans across the rooftops of two skyscrapers connected by a central worksite. Gaining the high ground is key to controlling the flow of combat on this map.

Invasion

A medium-sized map, Invasion features war torn streets and a ton of buildings providing cover. You’ll mostly be fighting down the streets that form narrow lanes of death. You’ll need to move quickly to avoid being gunned down.

Karachi

Another medium-sized urban map, Karachi has a whole lot of paths you can climb and dart around. You’ll really need to be watching your back to avoid someone getting the drop on your on this map.

Quarry

Quarry is another of the most iconic MW3 maps. This map features a large Quarry you can navigate with lanes that lead you all around the map and present the most opportunities for long to medium ranged combat. Meanwhile there are offices and warehouses around the map that open up close ranged engagements as well, making it a nice balance across the map.

Rundown

Rundown is set in a South American village and is very lively, as players fight around its sparsely populated outback. Most of the action takes place around the tightly packed group of buildings. You’ll want to be checking your corners on this map.

MW2 Maps

In addition to the MW3 maps we’ll be getting a whole bunch of MW2 maps being carried over and ready to play on launch. These are:

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Ground War and War Mode Maps

Levin Resort

A huge Ground War map, Levin Resort is a luxury location complete with swimming pools and shopping area in MW3. Once full of life, this resort is now abandoned and a point of massive warfare. There is a ton of open space on this map and with a bunch of vantage points it’s certainly not safe to take your time.

Orlov Military Base

Orlov Military Base is a giant missile silo that features a bunch of bunkers and terrain that make it easy to move around the map while taking shelter.

Popov Power

A huge powerplant map, Popov Power is based in Urzikstan. You’ll be fighting around the plant’s cooling towers and containment structures. Make sure you’re using the industrial buildings as a means to flank and ambush enemy squads!

Operation Spearhead – Warmode

Spearhead is the large-scale Urzikstan map, inside a linear corridor within the Orlov Military Base. You’ll work towards clearing out anti-aircraft defenses as a team so that the tanks can be airdropped. You’ll then be advancing alongside the tanks through to the launch site where you’ll be setting up missile overrides to complete the operation.

Those are all the maps, new and old, coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at launch. We’ll have a ton of maps to play through and it will be awesome to experience some of the iconic MW3 maps rebuilt and modernized.