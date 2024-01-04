This gun has been a staple in many players’ loadouts, but it’s about to get even better. Here’s how to unlock JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for the Holger 556 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3).

How to Unlock the Jak Signal Burst Holger 556 in MW3

The most important thing to know about the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit is that it does what the name implies: turns the Holger 556 into a burst-fire weapon rather than full-auto. That probably sounds enticing for a lot of players, and while unlocking the pack may take a little bit of effort, it’ll be worth it in the end.

In order to unlock this kit, you’ll need to complete any five challenges for Week Five of Season One of MW3. Thankfully, can complete the challenges in Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies, meaning you don’t have to grind endlessly in Shipment or Rust and drop your KD. Here are all of the Week Five challenges:

Related: MW3 Longshot Distance – How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Zombies

Get 3 Mimic kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 250 kills with the Holger 556.

Get 250 scoped kills with a recommended assault rifle.

Get 250 critical kills with the Holger 556.

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556.

Get 400 kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 750 kills while aiming down sights with a recommended weapon.

Multiplayer

Get 5 operator fury kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 10 operator longshot kills with the Holger 556.

Get 30 operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended weapon.

Get 30 operator kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 30 operator kills with the Holger 556.

Get 30 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended assault rifle.

Get 40 operator headshot kills with the Holger 556.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the North-West region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the Central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, open 50 loot caches.

So, you can either grind five challenges in one mode or get some buddies online and jump between the three during your nighttime gaming session. Either way, you’ll have your Jak Signal Burst Holger 556 in MW3 in no time.