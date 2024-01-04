How to Get a Fury Kill in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Video games love to give cool names to difficult tasks, with one notable example being the Fury Kill in Call of Duty. Here’s what a Fury Kill is in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and how to get one.

What Is a Fury Kill in MW3?

If you’re looking for more information about Fury Kills, then you probably need to pull one off for a challenge. From time to time, MW3 will present players with challenges that need further explanation. The one involving Fury Kills has popped up a couple of times, but thankfully, it’s pretty simple.

A Fury Kill is when a player kills four enemies in rapid succession. Basically, without moving your gun much, you’re able to gun down four people who make the unfortunate mistake of walking through your crosshair. While that may sound simple enough, finding the right time to pull one off can be pretty tricky.

How to Get a Fury Kill in MW3

The hardest part about getting a Fury Kill in MW3 is that it must be actual multiplayer enemies, not bots or zombies. That may sound limiting, but there are plenty of modes that will make this quest a lot easier.

Heading into a smaller map like Rust or Shipment is probably the most important step, as it will allow you to find players grouped up more often. Modes on these maps are also very fast-paced, which means you’ll have less time to think about the challenge and will focus on just playing the game.

You’ll also want to have a weapon with a large magazine. There’s nothing worse than being on a heater and getting killed because you have to reload. When you have a larger mag, you won’t have to even worry about reloading before you’ve had an opportunity to take on several enemies.

With all this in mind, you should be able to pull off a Fury Kill or two in MW3 before you know it.