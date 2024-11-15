The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Official Synopsis Teases a Personal Battle Against Galactus

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps just dropped, and it hints that Galactus will push the MCU reboot’s titular team to their emotional limits!

The synopsis comes via the Walt Disney Studios press portal. It reads as follows: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family – Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) – as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Much of the above won’t come as a surprise to the MCU faithful. Marvel Studios announced Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach’s casting in February 2024. Ineson and Garner’s roles also became public knowledge in April and May of that year, respectively. And speculation about the flick’s retro-future setting was settled some time ago too, thanks to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman.

But that doesn’t mean the official synopsis is devoid of any new intel. Notably, this is the first inkling we’ve had that the FF’s scrap with Galactus will hit closer to home than the average MCU dust-up. The exact nature and cause of this heartache remains to be seen, but based on the Fantastic Four comics, expect familial tensions to play a part!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

