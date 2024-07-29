Marvel Comics’ “First Family” will finally make their long-awaited MCU debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four film directed by Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame. The film just recently entered full production, but who’s in it? Here are all the major actors and cast for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic

Playing Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, is Pedro Pascal. Pascal has held many iconic roles over the years, but you probably best know him as the titular character in The Mandalorian or as Joel Miller in The Last of Us and Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Reed Richards is the head of The Fantastic Four family, and, aside from being a highly intelligent physicist/scientist, he has a penchant for being incredibly flexible. He was last portrayed by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he quickly met an untimely and gruesome demise. We expect him to fare a bit better in this film.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman

You’ll see (and not see) Vanessa Kirby playing Sue Storm, AKA Invisible Woman, in The Fantastic Four: The First Steps. Kirby is perhaps best known for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown, but she has also appeared in numerous other films, including Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Much like Reed Richards, Sue Storm is often portrayed as an incredibly intelligent scientist (at least in more modern portrayals), and the two eventually end up married in many renditions. As the Invisible Woman, she possesses the powers of invisibility and can also project psionic force fields. She’s also, fun fact, the first female superhero created by Marvel. Previously, Sue Storm was played on the silver screen by Jessica Alba in 2005’s Fantastic Four and Kate Mara in 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch

Coming in hot as Johnny Storm, AKA Human Torch, is Joseph Quinn. Most recently, Quinn appeared as Eric in A Quiet Place: Day One, but you may also know him as the mop-headed Eddie Munson from Stranger Things’ fourth season.

Usually a hotheaded and rambunctious youth, Johnny Storm is Sue Storm’s brother. As the Human Torch, he can set his whole body on fire at will (harmlessly), allowing him to wield flames and somehow fly around. He was most notably portrayed by MCU veteran Chris Evans in 2005’s Fantastic Four, who most recently reprised the role as a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / Thing

Playing the rough and rocky hero Ben Grimm, AKA the Thing, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Ebon Moss-Bachrach. A Marvel veteran (though not technically MCU), Moss-Bachrach had previously appeared as David Lieberman in Netflix’s The Punisher series. You may have also seen him as Richard Jerimovich in The Bear and Desi Harperin in Girls.

In many renditions, Ben Grimm is an astronaut pilot and best friend of Reed Richards. After his exposure to cosmic radiation, his body developed a rocky exterior and gained superhuman strength, transforming him into the Thing. We previously saw him portrayed on film by Michael Chiklis in 2005’s Fantastic Four and by Jamie Bell in the 2015 reboot.

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Cast as the antagonist for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ralph Ineson will be playing Galactus. You’ll know Ineson’s iconic gravelly voice from his roles as Cid in Final Fantasy XVI and Lorath in Diablo IV. However, for the non-gamers, Ineson has also appeared in many live-action films, such as The Witch, The Northman, and The First Omen.

One of the Fantastic Four’s most imposing villains, Galactus is a hungry, larger-than-life, god-like cosmic being who must continuously feed on planets to sustain his gargantuan figure. He has been dubbed “The Devourer of Worlds,” but he harbors no hatred for life and is simply doing what he must to survive. You may remember Galactus from his threatening appearance as a swirling cosmic cloud descending on Earth in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer

One of the more interesting additions to the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Julia Garner, who plays Shalla-Bal and is rumored to also be the Silver Surfer. Julia Garner is best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark series.

Shalla-Bal was first introduced in Marvel Comics as the lover of Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer and Herald of Galactus. Immortal empress of a utopian planet named Zenn-La, Shalla-Bal is tragically separated from Radd when Galactus descends upon their planet and takes Radd as his Herald in exchange for the planet’s safety. Norrin Radd is then given the Power Cosmic to become the Silver Surfer, preparing planets for Galactus’ consumption. But presumably, Julia Garner will portray an alternate version of the character in First Steps, one likely more in line with Marvel Comics’ “Earth X” reality, where Shalla-Bal is also bestowed the Power Cosmic and becomes a Silver Surfer herself.

Additional Actors in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Of course, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will have a few more friendly (and possibly unfriendly) faces to round off its cast, helping to bring the super family to life in the MCU. Here are some of the other actors joining The Fantastic Four in currently undisclosed roles:

Natasha Lyonne

John Malkovich

Paul Walter Hauser

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated for theaters on July 25, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy