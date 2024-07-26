Deadpool & Wolverine is a film that seems almost tailored to having plenty of cameos. Between MCU shoutouts and throwbacks to the entire slate of 20th Century Fox films, there are plenty of major cameos for fans to enjoy. Here’s a list of every major cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

All Major Cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine

While there are plenty of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, they can be broken down into three different camps – MCU cameos, Fox cameos, and random cameos. The earlier parts of the film easily favor MCU cameos and references, but once we reach The Void, where most of the film takes place, Fox cameos become the name of the game. Random cameos are sprinkled all throughout, but they tend to be toward the very end of the movie. Naturally, there are plenty of spoilers here, so be prepared.

For MCU cameos, there are, admittingly, not all that many for fans to fawn over. Here is a list of all of the major MCU cameos in the movie:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor (via archival footage)

The Avengers (via archival footage)

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

The Hulk (Non-speaking role, back of the head only)

All 20th Century Fox Cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine

As for the Fox side of things, there are a lot of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine shouting out to all different corners of 20th Century Fox’s output of Marvel movies. While some of these cameos are significant, and the characters are given speaking roles, many of them will probably slip under the radar unless you’re paying attention to them. Here is a complete this of all of the cameos from 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies in Deadpool & Wolverine and which films they came from:

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine: What Is an Anchor Being in MCU Lore?

The one 20th Century Fox cameo that does require a little bit of an explanation is Channing Tatum as Gambit. While Gambit did appear in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, he wasn’t played by Channing Tatum, so why is Tatum playing the character here? The reason is that Fox spent half a decade trying to make a Gambit movie starring Tatum, but it never materialized. The project was announced back in 2014 but was canceled in 2019 after the Disney/Fox merger. So, when Gambit is talking about how he was born in The Void and never had a chance to exist, that’s why. It’s a deep cut.

Miscellaneous Cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine

While those are all of the big cameos that Deadpool & Wolverine draws attention to, there are plenty of smaller and original shout-outs that people may overlook completely, whether because they’re blink and you’ll miss it moments or because you only hear their voices. Here is a list of all of the other minor cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine:

Henry Cavill as “Cavillrine”

Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool

Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool

Nathan Fillion as Headpool

Paul Mullin as Welshpool

Inez Reynolds (Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s second daughter) as Kidpool

Olin Reynolds (Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest child) as Babypool

Stan Lee as himself (via archival footage and posted on the side of a bus)

And those are all of the cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy