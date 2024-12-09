What Is Niles From 90 Day Fiance’s Job?

Niles Valentine is on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, looking to tie the knot with his girlfriend of two years, Matilda. But what is his job?

What Does Niles From 90 Day Fiance Do for a Living?

Niles, 27, works as a peer activist. In his introduction video, Niles explains he has autism. He wants to “stand up for people” just like him and his job involves “helping them be the best they can be.” We see Niles at work in Before the 90 Days.

As of January 2024, his LinkedIn currently lists him as an Executive Director at the Alabama Department of Mental Health. But before Niles’ trip to Ghana, he receives a termination letter from his peer activist job. The role “wasn’t working out,” and his firing is effective immediately. Despite learning this before he meets his fiancé, Niles chooses to tell her in Ghana.

When Matilda learns Niles is now unemployed on 90 Day Fiance, she’s shocked. In Ghanaian culture, a husband-to-be must pay a “bride price” to the family of his fiancé. This includes gifts, such as food and clothes, and a large sum of money. Prior to his trip, Niles had already agreed to Matilda’s bride price. She expresses in a confessional that she “feels bad” that Niles lost his job but “if he was honest with [her] family in the first place, [they] could have negotiated the bride price.”

Niles can’t ask his parents for the rest of the money, as they aren’t supportive of the relationship. They’re suspicious of Matilda’s intentions and think she might be using him. His only option is to turn to Mr. Arc, a family friend.

Niles met Matilda, 23, on social media. Despite her living in Offinso, Ghana, and Niles living in Alabama, they clicked instantly. They’ve been dating online for two years and talk on the phone every day. Matilda is accepting of Niles’ autism, saying she loves him the way he is. The two are set to get married as soon as possible- in Matilda’s culture, a couple must be married before they can live together. But these financial troubles have thrown a wrench in their plans.

And that’s what Niles from 90 Day Fiance‘s job is.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

