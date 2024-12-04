Josh Weinstein is Natalie Mordovtseva’s boyfriend and has featured alongside her in 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. However, he’s recently had to deal with a shocking event involving his son. Here’s what happened to 90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s son Jett.

What Happened To 90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Son Jett?

Josh Weinstein’s son Jett, then 17, was involved in a horrible car crash in Arizona, at the beginning of the year. The car he was a passenger in hit an Interstate 17 guardrail, resulting in the death of the driver and serious injuries to Jett.

Jett eventually recovered after several surgeries, but his leg was so heavily injured that it could not be saved, and it was amputated. His father posted several updates on his Instagram, including one showing Jett going through physiotherapy, using an artificial leg.

As reported by InTouch, Jeff’s ex-wife Candice also shared her own updates. “Pre-surgery, we were told it would be a miracle if they would be able to close up Jett’s abdomen due to internal swelling,” she explained on an Instagram Story. She continued, suggesting that Jett’s condition was touch and go and that there was no guarantee he’d make a recovery, with or without his leg.

Jett has his own Instagram, where he labels himself “half robot” and is adapting to life with the prosthetic. He seems upbeat about the whole situation, though he’s not as active on Instagram as his father.

So, the answer to what happened to 90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s son Jett is that he was involved in a shocking car accident that saw one person die and him lose his leg.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

