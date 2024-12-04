Where Is Florian From On 90 Day Fiance?

Florian Sukaj will be familiar to fans of both 90 Day Fiance and the spin-off Darcey & Stacey. But where is Florian from 90 Day Fiance actually from? Here’s what you need to know.

Where Is Florian From 90 Day Fiance From & Where Does He Live Now?

90 Day Fiance‘s Florian is from Albania, where he was an influencer and trainer. He has since expanded that career to model and has moved to the United States, where he lives with his wife, Stacey Silva, typically between Connecticut and Miami.

Florian was originally featured on 90 Day Fiance as Stacey’s fiance-to-be. The course of love didn’t always run smoothly (he’s 20 years her junior and he was accused of cheating), but the couple eventually got married. He went on to feature in Darcey & Stacey, the reality TV show that followed Stacey and her sister Darcey as they ran their various businesses.

So, is everything hunky-dory with Florian and Stacey? Not exactly. Right now, the pair feature on 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort, a show that, in TLC/Discovery’s words, features “90 Day couples who have reached their relationship breaking points,” so their marriage may be on shaky ground.

The first episode of Season 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off has just aired, and it begins with Stacey berating Florian. “What the hell is your problem? You changed,” she says. “He has completely broken my trust.” Later in the show, we see her talking about how when she got sick, instead of being by her side, she says Florian started going out more and more. There are several episodes to go, so we’ll have to see if Florian and Stacey’s marriage survives, but given how up and down their relationship has been, it’s anyone’s guess.

So, the answer to where Florian from 90 Day Fiance is actually from is that he’s from Albania and moved to the US to marry Stacey Silva.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

