Why Did [SPOILER] Return in Deadpool & Wolverine?

It’s not usually a surprise when a prominent figure in Marvel movie history returns in the MCU. However, one cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine took everyone’s breath away. So, why did Wesley Snipes return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Recommended Videos

Wesley Snipes’ Role in Deadpool & Wolverine, Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine was always going to feature its fair share of cameos. In fact, the marketing spoiled X-23’s appearance just days before the movie’s release. However, Blade from New Line’s trilogy showing up wasn’t on a lot of people’s bingo cards.

Blade is part of the resistance in The Void, hoping to find a way to take out Cassandra Nova and get back at the TVA for pruning them. They’re almost out of hope when Deadpool and Wolverine arrive, but the Merc With a Mouth tells him that, even if they can’t return to their worlds, they can redeem themselves and get the ending they deserve by helping the duo. It’s a great moment in a movie filled with them, but it feels like it shouldn’t have been possible because of Snipes and Ryan Reynolds’ relationship.

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine: What Is an Anchor Being in MCU Lore?

Why Did Wesley Snipes Return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine?

As recently as two years ago, Wesley Snipes had interest in returning as Blade in the MCU. Now, Mahershala Ali, who will play the character going forward and has a movie in the works, is standing in his way. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios’ Blade has had all kinds of issues, including losing directors, delaying Ali’s proper debut. And with the door slightly ajar, Snipes jumped at the opportunity to return, giving younger fans a taste of his daywalker.

However, despite Snipes’ love for the character, having to work with Reynolds again felt like it might’ve been a dealbreaker for the actor. Of course, both of them appeared in Blade: Trinity and rumors claim the two didn’t get along. This may have had something to do with Snipes’ feud with director David S. Goyer, but in any case, the final movie in the Blade trilogy isn’t at the top of the actor’s resume.

Whatever beef there was has seemingly been squashed, though. During Deadpool & Wolverine‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel, where the movie was screened, Reynolds introduced Snipes as “My friend” and embraced him on stage, proving that superhero movies have the power to bring people back together.

And that’s why Wesley Snipes returned as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy