Deadpool & Wolverine: Why Does [SPOILER] Play Logan?

One of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s most memorable sequences features a round-up of variant Wolverines, including one portrayed by Henry Cavill! So, why does Henry Cavill play Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, and what does it mean for the MCU’s future?

Henry Cavill’s Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo, Explained

Henry Cavill’s Deadpool & Wolverine cameo comes fairly early in the MCU blockbuster’s 128-minute runtime. When Wade Wilson/Deadpool embarks on a multiverse-hopping quest to replace his reality’s Wolverine, he encounters an assortment of variant Logans. All of these alternate incarnations of the X-Men’s resident berserker are portrayed by Hugh Jackman – except one. This Wolvie is brought to life by Cavill, and is seemingly everything Wade is looking for. Unfortunately, he’s not keen on the idea of a team-up and Deadpool bails after “Cavillrine” unsheathes his claws.

It’s a fun gag – but is there some deeper meaning here? Not really. Cavill’s Deadpool & Wolverine cameo is simply a nod to the British actor being fan cast as Logan over the years. It also doubles as a sly wink to Cavill’s history with the superhero genre. Cavill famously suited up as Superman in several DC Extended Universe movies. However, his tenure as the Man of Steel ended abruptly in December 2022, when DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced a franchise reboot. Deadpool & Wolverine references this real-life controversy during the “Cavillrine” scene, with Wade promising Cavill that Marvel Studios will treat him better.

Is Henry Cavill the MCU’s New Wolverine?

Probably not. There’s currently no indication that Henry Cavill’s inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine is anything more than a one-off joke. Plus, the Wolverine role is technically still occupied. Jackman’s Logan variant is still alive when the third Deadpool outing wraps up, leaving the door open for his return. That said, there are a couple of clues that Deadpool & Wolverine marks Jackman’s really-for-real final appearance as the iconic character.

For starters, Jackman’s Wolverine now lives on Earth-10005 – a separate reality from the MCU’s core Earth-616 continuity. So, unless he embarks on another jaunt across the multiverse, this Wolvie won’t fight alongside the MCU’s X-Men. Then there’s Wade and Logan’s post-victory conversation to consider. Here, Logan tells Wade they “probably” won’t team up again, further hinting that Jackman’s done with the role. At the same time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed the production company has no plans to replace Jackman – yet.

“As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades,” Feige told Collider. “It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line […] we don’t have immediate plans [to recast Jackman] by any means, but in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

