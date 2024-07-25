Who Plays Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the appearances that fans have been questioning before and after seeing Deadpool & Wolverine is who exactly plays Lady Deadpool. Now that the film is rolling out to theaters, here’s what you need to know.

Who Plays Lady Deadpool?

Blake Lively portrays Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. The incredible actress lends her talents to the film but doesn’t show her face leaving fans in the theater wondering if it was her. Fortunately, the end credits crawl confirms, yes, that was Blake Lively.

This shouldn’t be any major shock given that Lively is the wife of Deadpool lead star, and the Merc with a Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds. Despite a lot of rumors that Taylor Swift would be the female variant of Deadpool that was first shown in trailer footage for the movie, that didn’t come to fruition.

Internet sleuths were already convinced that Lively was going to play Lady Deadpool, or Ladypool as the credits refer to her simply by clothing choices we’ve seen from the actress in an Instagram post taken from the set of the movie. Blake Lively’s appearance is just one of the many cameos littered in this multiverse film, and there’s plenty more to discover, even within the Deadpool corps.

Lady Deadpool has a decent amount of screen time as far as cameos go, however, she is not a main character in Deadpool & Wolverine. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean you won’t see her in action. All of the Deadpool variants get their time to shine so you’ve got nothing to be concerned about.

If you haven’t yet checked out Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie is currently rolling out to theaters around the world with the United States set to receive the film on July 26. Tickets are available to secure in the usual places right now.

