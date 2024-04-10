Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 and Warzone

Ed's favorite weapon.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 07:27 pm
JAK Jawbreaker MW3
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Most of the conversion kits in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are only available for MW3 weapons, but the JAK Jawbreaker changes that in week 2 of Season 3. This guide will cover how you can get the kit and what it does to the weapon.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 & Warzone

JAK Jawbreaker Week 2
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete at least five challenges from the week 2 set of Season 3 challenges to get the JAK Jawbreaker as a reward. There are 21 challenges in total with seven designated for each of the three main modes. But that doesn’t mean you are stuck with one set of challenges unless you don’t own MW3. Those who do own the game can complete any combination of five tasks. So if you want to complete three in Multiplayer and two in Warzone, you certainly can.

Splitting up the challenges can save you plenty of time because there are always a couple that are far more frustrating than the others. For example, one task for week 2 involves getting 10 longshot kills with the KV Broadside. Longshot challenges are never fun and you can much more easily get 200 fire damage kills with a shotgun in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Related: MW3 Longshot Distance – How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3

If you don’t unlock this conversion kit by the end of Season 3, then it will go to the Armory Unlocks section of the game. Then, you have to complete daily challenges or get wins with the Armory Unlock tracking.

How to Use the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 & Warzone

You can use the JAK Jawbreaker by adding the KV Broadside to a custom loadout and selecting the conversion kit option in the bottom left corner. This will count as an attachment and completely change the way that the weapon functions. By default, the KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun from Modern Warfare 2.

With the Jawbreaker attached in MW3, the Broadside becomes a Battle Rifle. It’s a drastic change to the weapon and a welcome addition to an older weapon.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Broken Roads on Xbox Game Pass? – Answered
Broken Roads, a post-apocalyptic outback with three characters standing near some broken cards.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Broken Roads on Xbox Game Pass? – Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone
Cheech and Chong in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to Perform a Squad Assemble in Warzone
Warzone Season 3 promotional image
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Perform a Squad Assemble in Warzone
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Broken Roads on Xbox Game Pass? – Answered
Broken Roads, a post-apocalyptic outback with three characters standing near some broken cards.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Broken Roads on Xbox Game Pass? – Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone
Cheech and Chong in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to Perform a Squad Assemble in Warzone
Warzone Season 3 promotional image
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Perform a Squad Assemble in Warzone
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.