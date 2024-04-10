How to Get the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 and Warzone

Most of the conversion kits in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are only available for MW3 weapons, but the JAK Jawbreaker changes that in week 2 of Season 3. This guide will cover how you can get the kit and what it does to the weapon.

How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 & Warzone

Complete at least five challenges from the week 2 set of Season 3 challenges to get the JAK Jawbreaker as a reward. There are 21 challenges in total with seven designated for each of the three main modes. But that doesn’t mean you are stuck with one set of challenges unless you don’t own MW3. Those who do own the game can complete any combination of five tasks. So if you want to complete three in Multiplayer and two in Warzone, you certainly can.

Splitting up the challenges can save you plenty of time because there are always a couple that are far more frustrating than the others. For example, one task for week 2 involves getting 10 longshot kills with the KV Broadside. Longshot challenges are never fun and you can much more easily get 200 fire damage kills with a shotgun in Modern Warfare Zombies.

If you don’t unlock this conversion kit by the end of Season 3, then it will go to the Armory Unlocks section of the game. Then, you have to complete daily challenges or get wins with the Armory Unlock tracking.

How to Use the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 & Warzone

You can use the JAK Jawbreaker by adding the KV Broadside to a custom loadout and selecting the conversion kit option in the bottom left corner. This will count as an attachment and completely change the way that the weapon functions. By default, the KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun from Modern Warfare 2.

With the Jawbreaker attached in MW3, the Broadside becomes a Battle Rifle. It’s a drastic change to the weapon and a welcome addition to an older weapon.

