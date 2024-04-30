Does The Reaper Still Cause FPS Drops in Hunt: Showdown?

If you’re hoping to stick to the shadows in Hunt: Showdown, you’re bound to love the Fear the Reaper pack. However, if you’ve checked reviews, it mentions FPS slowdown — here’s what you need to know about whether this is still a thing.

Does The Fear the Reaper Pack Effect FPS in Hunt: Showdown?

Image by Crytek

Since the release of the Fear the Reaper pack in October 2022, fans have been enamored with the design of this horrifying killer. However, the hit on their FPS was not as beloved by those trying to extract in a mission. Fans had mentioned encountering FPS drops in the sub-40FPS category, so I had to jump in and test this out. My PC build is as listed below:

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 6600

RAM – 32GB Corsair Vengence

SSD: Western Digital Green SN350 1TB

I played the game on High graphics settings during my testing to see where I would sit. While playing with a normal Hunter or Carter if I wanted to use a Legendary Skin, I was pulling in an average of 90FPS per match. The same can be said when I was using The Reaper, which leads me to believe that Crytek has patched out the FPS issues.

This was tested out throughout three games each with each type of skin — a Tier 1 Hunter, Carter, as well as The Reaper. There is a chance that in preparation for the new Graphics Engine update, some general fixes have been deployed for the game to ensure that players can use their favorite characters without any tremendous frame drops.

It’s unclear as to what may cause this issue, as it could be anything from clothing physics on characters to just an outdated Engine that could cause these issues. While this issue did not happen to me, it’s not a guarantee that it may not still happen to you — thankfully Steam will let you refund the DLC if that’s the case.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

