If you’re looking to up your game in Once Human, the Hammer Compensator is a must-have weapon accessory. It doesn’t just look cool; it makes your high-caliber automatic weapons more stable and accurate. Here’s how to get the Hammer Compensator in Once Human.

What Is the Hammer Compensator?

The Hammer Compensator in Once Human is a muzzle attachment for assault rifles and machine guns, such as the KAM, SOCR, KVD, and MG4. This nifty add-on improves your weapon’s accuracy by 9 points and stability by 19 points, making it much easier to control during intense firefights. Unlike some other attachments, it doesn’t have any negative effects on your weapon’s stats. So, you’re basically getting a free upgrade to your gun’s handling.

Where To Find the Hammer Compensator

You’ll need to head to the Red Sands region in Once Human if you want to get your hands on the Hammer Compensator. While reaching level 40 and above to play this area is advisable, you can still claim your free compensator if under-leveled. Here’s a step-by-step guide to finding it:

Head to Red Sands: This region is located in the eastern part of the map. It’s a rough environment, so consider bringing an off-road vehicle to save on repair costs. Locate the Coordinates: The Hammer Compensator is found at approximately 6183, -574. This is directly north of the HP Evolution Institute and west of Securement Silo Theta. Find the Balloon: Look for a balloon floating in the sky. It can be tricky to spot, but it’s there. In some cases, it might be floating on the northwestern side of the coordinates. Shoot the Balloon: Once you find the balloon, shoot it. The balloon will teleport a short distance away. Keep shooting it until a loot chest appears. Open the Chest: After shooting the balloon three times, a loot chest will drop. Open it to get the Hammer Compensator along with other goodies like Stellar Planula and Energy Links.

Equipping the Hammer Compensator

Once you’ve got the Hammer Compensator, it’s time to equip it:

Open the Gear Menu: Press ‘G’ to open your gear menu. Select Your Weapon: Choose the weapon you want to modify and click on it. Go to the Accessory Tab: Select the ‘Accessory’ tab, then go to the ‘Muzzle’ section. Attach the Hammer Compensator: Choose the Hammer Compensator from your list of available muzzles and attach it to your weapon.

Why You Need the Hammer Compensator

The Hammer Compensator is a game-changer in Once Human for several reasons:

Improved Accuracy and Stability: This additional stability provides excellent all-around handling of recoil, especially full-auto. Your shots will be more accurate, which means you are way less likely to miss the target.

No Negative Drawbacks: Unlike some other attachments in Once Human, the Hammer Compensator doesn’t reduce any of your weapon’s other stats. It’s purely an upgrade.

Versatile Use: Whether you’re engaging in PvP battles or taking on tough monsters, the Hammer Compensator provides a significant tactical advantage by making your weapons more reliable and easier to control.

Once Human is available to play now.

