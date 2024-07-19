Crafting guns in Once Human is essential to the gameplay. Even if you’re only trying to survive, having a solid firearm with you can go a long way. Here’s how to craft guns in Once Human.

Unlocking Gun Crafting in Once Human

The first thing you need to do before you can start crafting guns in Once Human is to unlock the necessary Memetics. You’ll need to gather some key resources and progress a fair bit into the game. Scroll to the Crafting branch of the Memetics menu. On the right side of the branch, you’ll find weapon crafting options. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Unlock Essential Tools: This is your first step and a prerequisite for unlocking the branch for the Gear Workbench. Unlock the Gear Workbench: This workbench is where all your weapon and armor crafting will take place.

Ciphers and Energy Links are needed to unlock these Memetics. You will earn Ciphers by leveling up, achieving seasonal goals, and unlocking new Deviants. Energy Links are acquired by clearing dungeons, completing side quests, opening Mystical, weapon, or gear crates, or selling items to vendors or other players.

Building the Gear Workbench

If you have your desired Memetics available, now it is time to construct a Gear Workbench. Here is a list of the materials you’ll need to build a Gear Workbench::

30 Copper Ingots : Craft these in a furnace using copper ore.

: Craft these in a furnace using copper ore. 10 Metal Scraps : Gather these by exploring and disassembling scraps.

: Gather these by exploring and disassembling scraps. 10 Shabby Fabrics : Also obtained through exploration and disassembling scraps.

: Also obtained through exploration and disassembling scraps. 5 Adhesives: Found through similar means as the other materials.

Once you have these materials, build the Gear Workbench on your territory.

Crafting Your First Gun in Once Human

With the Gear Workbench in place, you can now craft your first gun. Here’s how:

Interact with the Gear Workbench: Open the crafting menu. Choose Your Gun Type: Initially, you might only have a basic pistol unlocked, but as you progress, you’ll unlock more advanced firearms. Gather Necessary Materials: Different guns require different materials. For instance, a basic pistol might require a Pistol Frame, a Recoil Action, and a Pistol Slide.

You need to craft each component individually before crafting the entire gun. Once all the parts are ready, combine them to complete the firearm.

Getting Gun Blueprints

To craft more advanced weapons, you need blueprints. There are a few ways to get these:

Memetics Menu: Unlock various blueprints by progressing through the Gear Workbench branch in the Memetics menu. This requires Meme Points and Energy Links. Mystical Crates: These are scattered around the map, often in difficult-to-reach places like rooftops or top floors of buildings. Use your map to find Rift Anchor icons; these locations typically have Mystical Crates. Wish Machine: This piece of furniture can be placed on your territory and used to obtain weapon blueprints. You need Starchrom to use it. There’s also a Blueprint Shop accessible via the Wish Machine, where you can purchase specific blueprints.

Tips for Efficient Gun Crafting

Explore Thoroughly : Scavenge monster-filled structures for salvage, and dismantle them at your Disassembly Bench to get components.

: Scavenge monster-filled structures for salvage, and dismantle them at your Disassembly Bench to get components. Secure Food and Water : Ensure your basic needs are covered. Having a consistent source of food and water means you can focus on gathering resources or crafting without constant breaks.

: Ensure your basic needs are covered. Having a consistent source of food and water means you can focus on gathering resources or crafting without constant breaks. Use Higher Tier Guns : As you progress, aim to craft higher-tier weapons. They require rarer materials but offer significantly better stats and damage output.

: As you progress, aim to craft higher-tier weapons. They require rarer materials but offer significantly better stats and damage output. Blueprint Fragments: Sometimes, you’ll find fragments of blueprints. Combine these to complete the blueprint and unlock the weapon for crafting.

Crafting Different Types of Guns

In Once Human, there are various types of guns you can craft, including:

Pistols

Shotguns

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

Assault Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

Special Weapons

The important thing to note here is that each type requires specific materials and blueprints, and the requirements for better weapons will be higher. For instance, creating an assault rifle requires higher-tier materials compared to making a regular pistol.

Once Human is available now.

