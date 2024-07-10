Gear and progression are the main points of progression in Once Human and the Wish Machine can help you move along quicker. Here’s how to unlock and use the Wish Machine in Once Human.

How to Craft the Wish Machine in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Spend three Ciphers to unlock the Wish Machine in the Logistics tree of the Cradle. Once you have the machine unlocked for use in your Territory, you still need to go through the process of crafting. Unlocking blueprints and skills is just the start, and even then, plenty of crafting prerequisites are needed to set up your personal loot machine. Luckily, there are only five main ingredients that can be easily acquired around the map.

Copper Ingots and Rusted Parts are the main ingredients for the Wish Machine. Get those through scrapping materials and smelting copper in the furnace to knock these off the list. Then you can start searching for Glass, Rubber, and Metal Scraps. Glass is earned through the Furnace like so many other materials, but the others can easily be collected by scrapping any trash you find on the map. Search any abandoned buildings and containers you can find to speed up the process for your character. You’re likely to find plenty of these resources while hunting for Mystical Crates.

Wish Machine Ingredients in Once Human:

25 Copper Ingots

10 Rusted Parts

5 Metal Scraps

3 Rubber

5 Glass

With all the materials in hand, simply open up the build mode and place the machine on a foundation within your Territory.

What Does the Wish Machine Do in Once Human?

The Wish Machine in Once Human is essentially a gacha machine where you use Starchrom instead of real money. There are four categories to choose from, with each category offering a pool of rewards. You can check the info of each of these pools to see the items available within, and your probability of getting them.

There is no timer necessary for furniture-like items and you can instantly start rolling for more gear as long as you have the Starchrom to spend. The Battle Pass is your best friend in that regard and completing challenges can help the loot rolls flow throughout your adventure.

Once Human is available now on PC and mobile platforms.

