One of the standout challenges in Securement Silo Theta in Once Human is the statue puzzle. Here’s a detailed guide on how to solve the Securement Silo Theta statue puzzle in Once Human.

The Securement Silo Theta Location in Once Human

First things first, you need to locate Securement Silo Theta in Once Human. This dungeon is situated in the Red Sands region at coordinates (5521, -532). While it’s labeled as a level 45 dungeon, players around level 40 can tackle it, especially on Normal mode, if they bring along some upgraded weapons.

The dungeon layout is pretty linear, filled with enemies that aren’t too challenging unless you let them swarm you. The initial part involves clearing sewer tunnels teeming with zombies and Gnawers. Using weapons with the Unstable Bomber perk or grenades can help you clear these areas quickly. Keep an eye out for red explosive barrels for some easy takedowns.

In the first large room, you need to clear out Nest Sacs in the water. Once you’ve dealt with the sacs and enemies, look for a barred doorway directly opposite the entrance. This doorway leads to the Seepage Zone, an easily missed secret area. Interact with the statue there to enter the zone.

Solving the Securement Silo Theta Statue Puzzle

After entering the Seepage Zone, you’ll find yourself in an underground anti-flooding facility where there are six statues. Here’s the solution to the statue puzzle:

Left Side Statues: Rotate the first statue two times.

Rotate the second statue three times.

Rotate the third statue two times. Right Side Statues: Do not rotate the first statue.

Rotate the second statue three times.

Rotate the third statue three times.

The goal is to match the statues with their reflections in the water. Pay close attention to the features of each statue to avoid confusion.

After aligning the statues correctly, a giant Deviation will emerge from the reflection. To defeat it, shoot the sac on its bottom to stun it, then aim for the large boil on top to deal critical damage. Dodge its attacks and keep up the assault until it’s down.

Once Human is available to play now.

