The Telephone Booth puzzle in Once Human provides great rewards and adds an extra layer of gameplay to the survival elements of the game. Here’s how to solve the Telephone Booth puzzle in Once Human.

How To Solve the Telephone Booth Puzzle in Once Human

Finding the Telephone Booths

To find the Telelphone Booths and solve the puzzle in Once Human, you need to head to Brookham in Dayton Wetlands. The exact coordinates are 6686, -4632, and you must do this between 7 PM and 6 AM. If you’re wandering around Brookham and stumble upon an old phone booth near the settlements, you’re in the right place.

The remaining three telephone booth locations are nearby. Here are the coordinates:

6640, -4730

6772, -4687

6693, -4802

Solving the Puzzle

Locate the Booths: There are four phone booths you need to interact with. You’ll hear a ringing sound as you approach each one. The closer you get, the louder the ringing. Answer the Calls: Once you reach a booth, answer the call and exhaust the dialogue before leaving. This ensures you’ve completed the necessary steps for the puzzle to progress. Repeat: Repeat the procedure with three more telephone booths. Visit each booth and answer them one by one during the window of 7 PM and 6 AM.

Completing the Puzzle

After you’ve answered all four phone booths, head to the center of these locations. There, you’ll find a purple Phone Booth Reward Chest emitting a faint glow. Press ‘F’ to open the crate and claim your rewards.

Telephone Booth Puzzle Rewards

Opening the reward chest will net you the following:

200 Energy Links

4 Stellar Planula

30 Stardust Source

2 Controllers

These rewards are vital for your next advanced stages in Once Human, particularly Energy Links and Stellar Planula. Remember to attempt this puzzle during the specified time frame because it won’t work otherwise. Also, if you have trouble finding the telephone booths, listen carefully for the ringing and move toward the sound.

Once Human is available to play now.

