All Brookham Crate Locations in Once Human

Brookham is one of the first locations you’re likely to stumble upon when exploring Dayton Wetlands. Here’s how to find all the Brookham crates in Once Human.

How To Find the Mystical Crate in Brookham

Let’s start off with the biggest crate of them all. Fortunately, Brookham doesn’t feature a difficult-to-reach Mystical Crate in Once Human, as you can find it extremely easily. All you have to do is walk into the large green-roof church in the center of the location and look behind the pastor’s podium at the back of the first floor. There, you’ll find the Mystical Crate waiting to be looted.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you loot the Mystical Crate, don’t go too far, as there’s a nearby Weapon Crate you can snag.

How To Find the Weapon Crate in Brookham

If you stayed at the church, you can exit out the back, and on the western side of the building, you’ll find a ladder leading up to the roof. Take the ladder and hop on the green shingles to walk across to the spire on top of the church. Inside the spire, you can mantle the wall to access a small room that contains a Weapon Crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find the Armor Crate in Brookham

With the Weapon Crate out of the way, it’s time to find the Armor Crate. This is in a slightly difficult spot to see, but as long as you know where you’re going, you’ll find it in no time. From the church, head north to the square clump of houses. These are due west of the Rift Anchor at Brookham. You want to find the southwest house in this clump and look in its backyard. There, you’ll find an Armor Crate lying on the ground on a raised platform that’s not covered in water.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you loot that crate, all you have to do is activate the nearby Rift Anchor, defeat some enemies, and Brookham will be complete in Once Human. While you’re here, it’s a great idea to go down the road to grab some sneaky crates and complete a terrifying side quest.

Once Human is available to play now.

